FedEx, Direct Relief Deliver Essential Medicines to Flood-Inundated Paraguay

The 25-pallet shipment that departed Direct Relief's global distribution center last week arrived Monday in Asunción, Paraguay, and will be distributed to flooded communities and those dealing with related health impacts.

The shipment, worth $2.6 million (wholesale), includes respiratory supplies, IV fluids, cardiovascular medications, antibiotics, prenatal vitamins, and other medical items requested by Paraguay's Ministry of Health to assist communities across flooded regions.

The special shipment is being provided free-of-charge by FedEx through the company's FedEx Cares Delivering for Good initiative. The company uses its unparalleled expertise in shipping and logistics to enable the medical supplies to arrive in country quickly, allowing for the rapid distribution of medical aid to those most in need.

"FedEx is proud to use its global network to deliver critical supplies to people in Paraguay who've been devastated by flooding," said Julio C. Barrionuevo, Senior Vice President of Operations, Mexico, Central America, Caribbean and Global Service Partners, FedEx Express Latin America and Caribbean Division. "We are inspired by the passion of those who work for Direct Relief and stand ready to help provide aid whenever and wherever it's needed."

FedEx has supported Direct Relief's humanitarian efforts since 2003, providing millions of dollars' worth of transportation expertise that has supported emergency preparedness and response efforts across the globe. The company invested in Direct Relief's Global Distribution Center, a 155,000-square-foot facility, which opened in 2018 and facilitated the storage and mobilization of more medical aid by increasing Direct Relief's warehouse capacity.

"Direct Relief is deeply grateful for FedEx extending its unique capabilities to assist people in Paraguay facing vastly heightened risks in the unfolding flood emergency," said Thomas Tighe, President and CEO of Direct Relief. "The company's phenomenal response is delivering exactly what's needed at this critical time, which makes a huge difference."

Direct Relief forged an official agreement with Paraguay's Ministry of Health earlier this year, enabling a faster response to vulnerable communities during natural disasters.

"Floodwaters have displaced thousands across Paraguay, resulting in serious health impacts, disproportionately impacting the country's most vulnerable. It's these populations the Ministry of Health is working to reach," said Dr. Julio Daniel Mazzoleni Insfran, Paraguay's Minister of Health. "Public-private partnerships, like this one, are supporting the effort to rapidly connect medical aid to those in flooded areas."

Direct Relief has a Country Liaison and Regional Medical Advisor in Paraguay, who has been instrumental in lending expertise to assess the health-related needs of affected communities. Since flooding began, Direct Relief has supported the country's Ministry of Health with a series of shipments of requested medical support, including Emergency Medical Backpacks designed for first responders providing care outside of the walls of a medical facility.

Personal care products for those displaced from their homes, as well as oral rehydration solution, which can be used to rapidly rehydrate people suffering from the water-borne illnesses that often follow flooding events, were also sent as part of the flood response efforts.

