FedEx Freight's Pinter Wins TMCSuperTech Grand Championship

Sep 28, 2022, 09:21 ET
FedEx Freight Sweeps Top Five and Claims Team Championship
CLEVELAND, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillip Pinter, a FedEx Freight technician from Romulus, Michigan, claimed the title of Grand Champion here at the American Trucking Associations' Technology and Maintenance Councils' National Technicians Skills Competitions.
"On behalf of ATA and TMC, I want to congratulate Phillip on being named this year's TMCSuperTech Grand Champion," said TMC Executive Director Robert Braswell. "As always, this competition brings out the best in our industry and Philip, and the rest of his FedEx Freight teammates rose to the occasion, providing real examples of the knowledge and skills needed to keep this industry moving."
This is the second Grand Championship for Pinter, who was joined by FedEx Freight's Jamie Smith in claiming the team championship as part of a clean sweep of the top five by the Memphis, Tennessee-based carrier. Bonnie Greenwood claimed second place in the competition, while Eric Vos, Doug Nickles and Kelby Bentley rounded out the top five.
With her second place finish in the competition, Greenwood became the highest placing woman in TMCSuperTech history.
Elsewhere in the competition, Mario Kjuka, a student at Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, claimed first place in the National Student Technician Competition, TMCFutureTech. Ferris State University's Timothy Rose finished second while Braedon Pollard of the Des Moines Area Community College Transportation Institute finished third.
In addition to the Grand Championship, FedEx technicians also claimed the title in TMCSuperTech's LMV competition, with Philip Barlow finishing first, Frito-Lay North America's Kevin Malczyk placing second and FedEx Freight's Chris Czerwinski placing third.
FedEx Freight's Cory Westfall won the TMCSuperTech Trailer Track competition, with Michael Kerfoot Jr., of Cox Automotive placing second and Travis Cox of FedEx Freight placing third.
"After a two-year pause, having a full competition with all of our tracks and hosting 140, technicians was tremendously gratifying," Braswell said. "Congratulations not just to the winners, but to all the competitors for making it to Nationals and we look forward to seeing them all back here next year."
|
Brakes
|
Jesse
|
Elmore
|
Doggett Freightliner
|
Wheel End
|
Phillip
|
Pinter
|
FedEx Freight
|
Fifth Wheel
|
Kelby
|
Bentley
|
FedEx Freight
|
Liftgates
|
Eric
|
Vos
|
FedEx Freight
|
HVAC
|
Charles
|
Gleason
|
United Parcel Service Inc.
|
Tire & Wheel
|
Mitchell
|
Buelow
|
FedEx Freight
|
Tractor PMI
|
Doug
|
Nickles
|
FedEx Freight
|
Starting & Charging
|
Eric
|
Vos
|
FedEx Freight
|
Steering & Suspension
|
Eric
|
Vos
|
FedEx Freight
|
ASE Written Test
|
Joseph
|
Anderson
|
TravelCenters of America
|
RP Manual
|
Nicholas
|
Bryant
|
FedEx Freight
|
Wiring Diagrams
|
Phillip
|
Pinter
|
FedEx Freight
|
Lubricants & Fuels
|
Phillip
|
Pinter
|
FedEx Freight
|
Coolants & DEF
|
Kelby
|
Bentley
|
FedEx Freight
|
Hydraulics & Drivebelts
|
Bonnie
|
Greenwood
|
FedEx Freight
|
Electrical Circuits
|
Nathan
|
Olson
|
NationaLease
|
Fasteners
|
Phillip
|
Pinter
|
FedEx Freight
|
Precision Measuring
|
Phillip
|
Pinter
|
FedEx Freight
|
Service Information
|
Michael
|
Krause
|
Clarke Power Services, Inc.
|
Cybersecurity
|
Adam
|
Martin
|
W. W. Williams
|
Trailer Lighting
|
Mitchell
|
Buelow
|
FedEx Freight
|
Written Test
|
Robert
|
Aabye
|
United Parcel Service Inc.
|
Hydraulics & Drivebelts
|
Sean
|
Bring
|
Tyson Foods
|
Trailer Wheel End
|
Ray
|
Titus
|
TravelCenters of America
|
Precision Measuring
|
Michael
|
Kerfoot, Jr.
|
Cox Automotive Mobility
|
Trailer Fasteners
|
Travis
|
Cox
|
FedEx Freight
|
Trailer PMI
|
Cory
|
Westfall
|
FedEx Freight
|
Trailer Alignment
|
Adam
|
Burton
|
Great Dane
|
Roll-Up Doors
|
Cory
|
Westfall
|
FedEx Freight
|
Trailer Lighting
|
Michael
|
Kerfoot, Jr.
|
Cox Automotive Mobility
|
Trailer Liftgates
|
Michael
|
Kerfoot, Jr.
|
Cox Automotive Mobility
|
Central Tire Inflation
|
Adam
|
Burton
|
Great Dane
|
Trailer Electrical Corrosion
|
Michael
|
Kerfoot, Jr.
|
Cox Automotive Mobility
|
Trailer ABS
|
Cory
|
Westfall
|
FedEx Freight
|
Written Test
|
Philip
|
Barlow
|
FedEx Freight
|
Fasteners
|
Kevin
|
Malczyk
|
Frito-Lay North America
|
Wiring Diagrams
|
Nicolai
|
Greco
|
United Parcel Service Inc.
|
RP Manuals
|
Philip
|
Barlow
|
FedEx Freight
|
Coolants & DEF
|
Philip
|
Barlow
|
FedEx Freight
|
Precision Measuring
|
Philip
|
Barlow
|
FedEx Freight
|
Electrical Circuits
|
Kevin
|
Malczyk
|
Frito-Lay North America
|
Lubricants & Fuels
|
Sergio
|
Chaira
|
United Parcel Service Inc.
|
Wheel End
|
Chris
|
Czerwinski
|
FedEx Freight
|
EVAP Systems
|
Philip
|
Barlow
|
FedEx Freight
|
Preventive Maintenance
|
Chris
|
Czerwinski
|
FedEx Freight
|
Trailer Liftgates
|
Kevin
|
Malczyk
|
Frito-Lay North America
|
Aftertreatment
|
Nicolai
|
Greco
|
United Parcel Service Inc.
|
Written Test
|
Zachary
|
Miller
|
Forsyth Technical Community College
|
Fasteners
|
Max
|
Coons
|
WyoTech
|
RP Manuals
|
Avery
|
Baldridge
|
WyoTech
|
Wiring Diagrams
|
Mario
|
Kjuka
|
Forsyth Technical Community College
|
Preventative Maintenance
|
Max
|
Coons
|
WyoTech
|
Electrical Circuits
|
Max
|
Coons
|
WyoTech
|
Lubricants & Fuels
|
Zachary
|
Miller
|
Forsyth Technical Community College
|
Precision Measuring
|
Matthew
|
Liddell
|
WyoTech
|
Coolants & DEF
|
Timothy
|
Rose
|
Ferris State University
|
Trailer Lighting
|
Mario
|
Kjuka
|
Forsyth Technical Community College
|
Trailer Wheel End
|
Haley
|
Karlberg
|
WyoTech
|
Aftertreatment
|
Braedon
|
Pollard
|
DMACC Transportation Institute
|
Hydraulics & Drivebelts
|
Braedon
|
Pollard
|
DMACC Transportation Institute
