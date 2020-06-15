FedEx Office and Canva Redefine What's Possible with Launch of Digital Content and Design-to-Print Marketplace

The new alliance brings together, for the first time, the nationwide network of FedEx Office stores with the world's fastest growing online design platform from Canva, which offers millions of images and illustrations, an extensive library of templates, and a simple drag-and-drop interface. Together, FedEx Office and Canva empower business owners and consumers to design virtually anything and print at more than 2,000 FedEx Office locations across the U.S.

"Small and mid-sized businesses across the nation are working to reopen their doors, and we are here to help them at a time when they have limited resources and a significant challenge to reconnect with their customers," said FedEx Office EVP and Chief Operating Officer Kim Dixon. "We understand what they need, and we are uniquely capable of providing both custom materials and ready-to-print signs and graphics that support their back to business plans."

One in five small business owners said external marketing and communications are some of the major challenges they are facing as they look to reopen, according to a new survey from FedEx Office.* They have new print needs as they update their policies to create a safe environment for customers and employees, but they don't have big budgets to spend. FedEx Office and Canva offer the solution. Choosing from Canva's extensive library of customizable drag and drop designs and content that includes stock photography, illustrations and fonts, customers can create their own professional-looking flyers, postcards, disposable menus and more from fedex.com on any device, with next day printing on many requests available at their local FedEx Office store.

"We're thrilled to bring the power and simplicity of Canva to FedEx Office customers," said Canva Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Cliff Obrecht.

"With Canva we set out to democratize design; this alliance combines the depth and variety of Canva's design and content library with the reach and expertise in print of FedEx Office, to empower the community to create and communicate with ease."

In addition to the flexibility to design their own materials, small businesses can choose from FedEx Office ready-to-print "We Are Open" storefront banners and new hours of operation posters, as well directional floor signage available in English and Spanish to designate how customers can maintain a safe distance from other shoppers.

More than 80% of consumers want to know about changes a business has made to its operations as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.*

Approximately 60% prefer to receive professionally printed mailers about changes to hours, policies and safety procedures.*

FedEx Office also continues to offer the standard services and operations that businesses and consumers need as they get back to business, including:

Retail store locations: Printing, packing and shipping services, as well as access to faxing, scanning, computer rental and free Wi-Fi in a majority of the 2,000+ FedEx Office locations

Printing, packing and shipping services, as well as access to faxing, scanning, computer rental and free Wi-Fi in a majority of the 2,000+ FedEx Office locations SameDay City: Pickup and drop-off services available within hours to deliver everything from medical supplies to office equipment

Pickup and drop-off services available within hours to deliver everything from medical supplies to office equipment Hold at FedEx Location: Deliveries can be securely held for pickup at FedEx Office retail stores, FedEx shipping locations and more

For the most up to date information about FedEx Office services, please visit https://www.fedex.com/en-us/printing.html .

About FedEx Office

FedEx Office operates more than 2,000 company-owned stores and locations in the U.S., providing convenient access to printing and shipping expertise with reliable service. The company's network features retail print and ship stores; store-within-a store locations inside Walmart; FedEx OnCampus locations at hotels, hospitals, convention centers, corporate facilities and universities; and FedEx Office Commercial Press. Services include digital printing, professional finishing, document creation, direct mail, signs and graphics, copying, computer rental, free Wi-Fi and corporate print solutions. In addition, the company offers FedEx Express® and FedEx Ground® shipping, Hold at FedEx Location, FedEx SameDay City and packing services backed by the FedEx® Packing Pledge. For more information, please visit fedex.com/office or connect with us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $70 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 475,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com .

About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is an intuitive online design and publishing platform with a mission to empower the world to design. Featuring a simple drag-and-drop user interface and access to a vast library of design templates ranging from presentations, social media posts, invitations, brochures to posters, a huge collection of fonts, stock photography and illustrations, anyone can take an idea and create something beautiful. Canva is available on desktop, iOS and Android.

Survey Methodology *

The FedEx Office survey was conducted between May 5 - May 8, 2020, online via an online panel. Questions were asked among a national sample of 4,400 adults. The interviews were conducted online, and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of adults based on age, educational attainment, gender, race, and region. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of +/- 1 percentage points. Questions were asked among a nationally representative sample of 444 small and medium-sized business owners. These respondents work at a company with less than 100 employees and are in a position of a manager or above at that organization. The margin of error among SMBs is +/- 5 percentage points. This group will be referred to as 'SMBs' throughout the report.

SOURCE FedEx Office

Related Links

http://www.fedex.com

