FedEx Office Helps America Get ‘Back to Business’

"Our customers have long depended on us for creative solutions that support their business. We take that responsibility very seriously, especially in a period of uncertainty," said Kim Dixon, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "As our nation moves into the early stages of recovery, FedEx Office is providing the convenient, affordable print solutions our small to mid-sized business customers need to quickly reopen their doors to the public and adapt to the 'new normal'."

That new normal calls for clear communication about safety practices. More than 80 percent of consumers – as well as small to mid-size business owners themselves – say they prefer to learn about and communicate information such as changes in hours, policies and safety procedures via professionally printed signs, according to new a survey from FedEx Office. The company's new online and in-store print bundles feature customizable banners, posters, flyers, yard signs, water resistant paper and/or postcards at an affordable price.

Businesses can also choose from ready-to-print "We are Open" storefront banners and new hours of operation posters, as well directional floor signage available in English and Spanish to designate how customers can maintain a safe distance from other shoppers. No matter what the print project or when it is needed, FedEx Office is ready to get the job done so business can get back to business.

In addition to the new "back to business" products, FedEx Office continues to offer the standard services and operations businesses and consumers need, including:

Retail store locations: Printing, packing and shipping services, as well as access to faxing, scanning, computer rental and free Wi-Fi in the majority of the 2,000+ FedEx Office locations

Printing, packing and shipping services, as well as access to faxing, scanning, computer rental and free Wi-Fi in the majority of the 2,000+ FedEx Office locations SameDay City: Pick-up and drop-off services available within hours to deliver everything from medical supplies to office equipment

Pick-up and drop-off services available within hours to deliver everything from medical supplies to office equipment Hold at FedEx Location: Deliveries can be securely held for pick-up at FedEx Office retail stores, FedEx shipping locations and more

For the most up to date information about our services, please visit https://www.fedex.com/en-us/printing.html.

About FedEx Office

FedEx Office operates more than 2,000 company-owned stores and locations in the U.S., providing convenient access to printing and shipping expertise with reliable service. The company's network features retail print and ship stores; store-within-a store locations inside Walmart; FedEx OnCampus locations at hotels, hospitals, convention centers, corporate facilities and universities; and FedEx Office Commercial Press. Services include digital printing, professional finishing, document creation, direct mail, signs and graphics, copying, computer rental, free Wi-Fi and corporate print solutions. In addition, the company offers FedEx Express® and FedEx Ground® shipping, Hold at FedEx Location, FedEx SameDay City and packing services backed by the FedEx® Packing Pledge. For more information, please visit fedex.com/office or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $70 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 475,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.

Survey Methodology

The FedEx Office survey was conducted between May 5 - May 8, 2020 online via an online panel. Questions were asked among a national sample of 4,400 adults. The interviews were conducted online, and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of adults based on age, educational attainment, gender, race, and region. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of +/- 1 percentage points. Questions were asked among a nationally representative sample of 444 small and medium-sized business owners. These respondents work at a company with less than 100 employees and are in a position of a manager or above at that organization. The margin of error among SMBs is +/- 5 percentage points. This group will be referred to as 'SMBs' throughout the report.

SOURCE FedEx Office

