FEEA's #FedLifeHacks Reach an Audience of 110,000

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Given the Federal Employee Education and Assistance Fund's (FEEA) extensive experience working directly with federal families on all aspects and at all stages of their lives, FEEA has a unique understanding of where feds can use more easy-to-understand, unbiased information on things affecting them outside of work.

Two years ago, FEEA launched the #FedLifeHacks program. The program includes a collection of lifehacks in written and video format, developed by FEEA and others, covering topics like financial wellness, health & wellness, education & professional growth, family, free time & fun, and personal philanthropy & volunteerism.

Since the program was launched, there have been over 110,000 visits to #FedLifeHacks, which can be accessed here: https://feea.org/category/fedlifehacks/

FEEA also provides emergency hardship loans, disaster relief, scholarships, and K-12 tutoring. (https://feea.org/our-programs/) and COVID-19 response programs (https://feea.org/coronavirus/).

Here are some of the topics #FedLifeHacks has covered so far:

Is a 529 Plan Right for Your Family?

Five Ideas for Celebrating the Holidays More Safely This Year

Four Things to Consider When Merging Money with a Life Partner

Tips for Taking Care of Mental Health During the Pandemic

What Federal Employees Need to Know about the Current Payroll Tax Withholding Deferral

Navigating Out-of-State Estate Matters

How Public Service Loan Forgiveness Works

About to Sign a New Rental Home Lease? Read This.

Have You Heard About These 70+ Federal Employee Groups?

Getting Back on Your Feet After a Bankruptcy

Five Tips for Protecting Older Loved Ones from Scams

How to Be an Effective Patient Advocate for a Loved One

Mortgage Help During the Pandemic

How Your Finances Can Impact Your Security Clearance

Financial Counseling: Are You or a Loved One Struggling Financially?

Holiday Spending: Don't Bust Your Budget

Is Your Life Insurance Paperwork Up-To-Date?

Eight Things You Should Know About Credit Reports and Scores

Five Home Modifications for Helping Loved Ones Who Want To Age In Place

What Happens if a Federal Employee Becomes Disabled and Can't Work?

Important Documents – Are Yours in a Safe Place?

Five Dos and Don'ts for Feds Using Social Media

Helping You and Your Kids Avoid Accidental Plagiarism

Six Tips for Planning Ahead for Remote Caregiving of a Loved One

Six Tips for Parents Sending a Student Off to College for The First Time

Five Favorite Resources for Helping Your Kids Be Smart About Money

Seven Things to Think About When Buying a New (Or New to You) Car

What You Should Know About Divorce and Your Federal Benefits

Six Steps to Moving Your Aging Parents Closer to You

Holiday Survival Guy: Great Gifts for Less (or no) Cash

Six Must-Dos When Choosing Childcare

Why Everyone Needs Their Own Personal Sick and Vacation Leave Budget

Contact: Joyce Warner, 202-554-0007, x101; [email protected]

SOURCE Federal Employee Education and Assistance Fund