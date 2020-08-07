Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market worth $2.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market by Type (feed mycotoxin binders, feed mycotoxin modifiers), Livestock (poultry, swine, ruminants, aquatic animals and others), Source (inorganic, organic), Form (dry, liquid) and Region - Global Forecast 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach a value of USD 2.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market in terms of volume is projected to reach at 2,013.5 KT during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising risk of mycotoxins in the final feed products is driving the growth of the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market.

The feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market includes major product manufacturers and service providers like as Cargill (US), BASF (Germany), ADM (US), Bayer (Germany), Perstorp (Sweden), CHR Hansen (Denmark). These companies have their manufacturing and service facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. The companies in the global market have been affected, logistics and international demand wise. However the many businesses remained operational through the pandemic and were able to mitigate the risks to their businesses instantaneously.

By type, the clay subtype is projected to account for the largest market share in the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market during the forecast period.

The clay subtype dominated the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market. Clay is the most widely used mycotoxin binder in the feed industry. Clay mineral of aluminates and silicates are highly commercialized binders due to the increased awareness of consumers about their benefits, which is driving their market growth. Clay is highly effective against aflatoxins. There are many different silicates, and they all differ in mycotoxin binding. Chemically modified clay can bind multiple mycotoxins, including fumonisins, zearalenone, and trichothecenes. This has resulted in increased consumption of clay as a mycotoxin binder.

By livestock, the poultry subtype is projected to dominate the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market during the forecast period.

The poultry segment is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment, in terms of livestock production. Broilers, layers, and breeders are domesticated to produce eggs and meat for commercial consumption. Growing concerns about livestock health such as improved body mass, concern about the number and quality of egg production, and enhanced feed efficiency have led to an increasing demand for the use of mycotoxin binders & modifiers in poultry feed.

By source, the inorganic segment is projected to dominate the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market during the forecast period.

The inorganic segment dominated the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market. Feed mycotoxin binders are mostly obtained from inorganic sources such as silicates of aluminum, sodium, potassium, and calcium. The effectiveness of inorganic mycotoxin binders depends on the chemical structure and binding properties of mycotoxin binders such as polarity and solubility. Clay products including bentonite, zeolite, montmorillonites, and HSCAS (hydrated sodium calcium aluminosilicate), activated charcoal, and synthetic polymers such as polyvinylpyrrolidone and cholestyramine are used in the feed industry to bind aflatoxins.

By form, the dry form segment is projected to dominate the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market during the forecast period.

Feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers are most widely used in the dry form. Mycotoxin binders and modifiers are used in the dry form, as they mix readily with the feed ingredients and are easy to store. Moreover, in the dry form, dosage can be more accurately measured by livestock growers in comparison with the liquid form. Such factors are driving the market for the dry form of feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers.

The increasing adoption of mycotoxin binders and modifiers in the North American region is driving the growth of the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market.

The global feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market was dominated by the North American region. The large market size of the region is attributed to the high adoption of mycotoxin binders & modifiers. This is mainly due to the increase in demand for safe and high-quality livestock-based products, food safety awareness, stringent quality regulations, and aim to reduce, prevent and eliminate the growth and presence of mycotoxin contaminant in the food chain. In the North American region, corn, wheat, and barley are the major crops used in feed production. These crops are highly susceptible to fungal growth and mycotoxin contamination. Adverse climatic conditions such as prolonged drought and flood result in increased incidences of mycotoxin contamination in crops. This also increases the contamination risk in feed, which is projected to result in economic losses. Such factors have led to an increase in demand for feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers in the region.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as this market include Cargill (US), BASF (Germany), ADM (US), Bayer (Germany), Perstorp (Sweden), Novus International (US), BIOMIN (Austria), Impextraco (Belgium), Norel Animal Nutrition (Spain), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Nutreco (Netherlands), Kemin (US), Adisseo (France), Global Nutritech (Turkey), Alltech (US), Amlan international (US), Olmix Group (France), Selko B.V (Ntetherlands), Micron Bio Systems (US), Sibbiopharm (Russia), Anfotal Nutritions (India), FF Chemicals (Netherlands), Visscher Holland (Dutch), Bentoli Inc. (US), and Bonaventure Animal Nutrition (US).

