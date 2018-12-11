Feed Packaging Markets: Worldwide Analysis & Forecast to 2023 - Growing Demand Polybags and Single Serve Food
The "Feed Packaging Market by Pet (Dogs, Cats, Fish, and Birds), Livestock (Poultry, Ruminants, and Swine), Type (Flexible and Rigid), Feed Type (Dry, Wet, Pet Treats, and Chilled & Frozen), Material, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global feed packaging (for pet) market is projected to reach USD 10,435.8 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018. The global feed packaging (for livestock) is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2018, to reach USD 7,328.8 million by 2023.
The feed packaging market for pet food has been growing consistently over the past few years. On the other hand, the market for feed packaging for livestock has been growing steadily and is expected to do so in the next five years as well. This is attributed to the feeding of traditional dry farms leftover to the livestock in the developing regions; however, with the growing demand for quality livestock products and the increasing production of feed and feed additives, the market is expected to grow at a higher rate.
North America held the largest share of the feed packaging (for pets) market in 2017. The presence of a large pet population and the awareness regarding pet food safety and food ingredients are a few key factors influencing the dynamics of the pet food packaging market in the region. Further, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the next five years due to the growing pet population, increasing trend of pet humanization, and growing investment in premium pet food.
The increasing consumption of single-serve packaged pet food due to convenience is driving the market in the Asia Pacific. Additionally, the region is highly fragmented and provides promising opportunities to packaging manufacturers, thus stimulating the pet food packaging market growth. Factors such as the growing competition and the rising demand for product differentiation, increase in pet food expenditure and feed production, growing demand for shelf-life extension, and investments in innovation in the feed packaging industry are the key drivers of the feed packaging market.
The global market for feed packaging is dominated by large-scale players such as LC Packaging (Netherlands), NYP Corp. (US), Shenzen Longma Industrial Co., (US), Amcor Limited (Australia), and Mondi Group (Austria).
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Scope
1.3.1 Markets Covered
1.3.2 Geographic Segmentation
1.4 Periodization Considered
1.5 Currency Considered
1.6 Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations
2.4.1 Research Assumptions
2.4.2 Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
4. Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Feed Packaging (For Livestock) Market
4.2 Attractive Opportunities in the Feed Packaging (For Pets) Market
4.3 Feed Packaging (For Pets) Market, By Key Country
4.4 Asia Pacific: Feed Packaging (For Livestock ) Market, By Livestock & Key Country
4.5 Feed Packaging (For Livestock) Market, By Feed Type & Region
4.6 Feed Packaging (For Pets) Market, By Pet & Region
5. Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Competition: Product Differentiation Through Packaging Products
5.2.1.2 Innovations in Pet Food Packaging Products
5.2.1.3 Growth of the Parent Industry
5.2.1.4 Increase in Pet Population and Pet Care Expenditure
5.2.1.4.1 Pet Humanization: Health of Pets and Shift Toward Premium Food
5.2.1.5 Shelf-Life Extension of Feed Stimulating the Demand for Feed Packaging
5.2.1.6 Eco-Sustainability of Raw Materials Used in Packaging
5.2.1.7 Growth in Feed Production and Consumption
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Need for Greater Technological Understanding Than Required for Other Packaging Forms
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Aseptic Packaging in the Feed Industry
5.2.3.2 Seaweed: A Sustainable Material to Replace Plastic Packaging
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Addressing Packaging Issues
6. Feed Packaging Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Flexible
6.2.1 Growing Demand Polybags and Single Serve Food are Driving This Market
6.3 Rigid
6.3.1 Convenience in Getting Desired Packaging Shape Supports the Growth of Rigid Packaging
7. Feed Packaging Market (For Livestock), By Feed Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Dry
7.2.1 the Production and Consumption of Dry Feed in Large Volume is the Key Driver
7.3 Wet
7.3.1 Increasing Consumption of Feed Additives and Wet Feed Supplements to Drive the Feed Packaging Market
8. Feed Packaging Market (For Pets), By Feed Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Dry
8.2.1 Benefits Such as Convenient Packaging Solutions and High Shelf-Life to Drive the Dry Pet Food Packaging
8.3 Wet
8.3.1 Growing Investment in Premium Pet Food By Pet Owners and Increase in Consumption of Wet Pet Food to Drive Wet Form of Pet Food Packaging
8.4 Pet Treats
8.4.1 Increasing Snacking Trend Due to Pet Food Premiumization to Drive This Market
8.5 Chilled & Frozen Foods
8.5.1 Increase in Refrigerator Shelf Space in Parallel to the Growing Trend of Feeding Frozen Pet Food With Longer Shelf-Life to Drive the Market
9. Feed Packaging Market, By Livestock
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Poultry
9.2.1 Relatively Large Production of Poultry Feed in Developing Countries to Drive the Market
9.3 Swine
9.3.1 Benefits of Packaging Such as Retain Feed Quality and Lowering the Incidences of Clinical and Environmental Infections Drives the Market
9.4 Ruminants
9.4.1 Continuous Growth in the Feed Production for Ruminants and Necessity of Feed Preservation to Drive the Market
9.5 Others
9.5.1 High Requirement of Feed Shelf Life Extension Without Any Chemicals By Small and Middle-Scale Livestock Rears to Drive This Market
10. Feed Packaging Market, By Pets
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Dogs
10.2.1 Growing Dog Population, Largely in Key Growth Regions Such as Asia Pacific to Drive This Market
10.3 Cats
10.3.1 Increase in Number of Cats Over Dogs in the Developed Countries Such as the US and the UK to Drive the Market
10.4 Birds
10.4.1 Low Quantity Food Consumption Compared to Other Pets and Relatively Less Spending on Bird Food to Influence the Growth of the Market
10.5 Fish
10.5.1 Lack of Premiumization and Humanization Trends as Compared to Dogs and Cats Segment is Expected to Be the Key Reason for Segment's Steady Growth82
10.6 Others
10.6.1 Lack of Adoption as Pet and Minimal Humanization Trend in the Segment is Expected to Be the Key Reason for Segment's Slow Growth Rate
11. Feed Packaging Market (For Livestock), By Material
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Plastic
11.2.1 Polyethylene
11.2.1.1 Low Cost in Polyethylene Production Coupled With Its Availability in Wide Variety to Drive the Market
11.2.1.1.1 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
11.2.1.1.2 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
11.2.2 Polypropylene (PP)
11.2.2.1 Its Properties Such as Glossy Film With High Strength and Puncture Resistance to Drive the Market
11.2.3 Others
11.3 Paper
11.3.1 Growing Wet Feed Consumption Due to Its Health Benefits May Slow Down the Growth of This Market
11.4 Jute
11.4.1 Factors Such as the Material's Susceptibility to Leakage, Its Heavy Weight, and Low Resistance to Temperature Have Reduced the Demand for JMarket88
11.5 Others
11.5.1 Relatively High Cot of Packaging Using these Materials has Lead to the Decline in the Demand for these Materials
12. Feed Packaging Market (For Pets), By Material
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Plastic
12.2.1 Increasing Demand for Flexible and Rigid Plastic Bags Coupled With Increasing Sales of See Through Packaging to Drive the Market
12.2.1.1 Bags
12.2.1.2 Pouches
12.3 Paper & Paperboards
12.3.1 Growing Environment Concerns Along With the Growing Awareness of Consumers About the Harmful Effects of Plastic to Drive the Market
12.3.1.1 Bags
12.3.1.2 Boxes & Cartons
12.4 Metal
12.4.1 High Production Costs and Difficulties in Handling and Transporting Products Have Negatively Influenced the Growth of the Market
12.5 Others
12.5.1 Low Production Cost and Convenience of Flexible Plastic Packaging is Expected to Hamper the Growth of This Market
13. Feed Packaging Market (For Livestock), By Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.1.1 The Application of Strict Regulatory Norms for Feed Safety By the US Governments is Expected to Drive the Feed Packaging Market US
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.2.1 Increasing Feed Production Along With the Rise in Demand for Convenient and Safe Packaging for Livestock to Boost the Feed Packag101
13.2.3 Mexico
13.2.3.1 Rising Mexican Feed Industry and Increase in Spending on Livestock is Expected to Drive the Feed Packaging Market in Mexico
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Spain
13.3.1.1 Highly Efficient Livestock Rearing and Growing Feed Industry has Been Driving the Feed Packaging Market in Spain
13.3.2 Germany
13.3.2.1 Modernization of the Livestock Industry and Rising Feed Safety Concern has Driven the Feed Packaging Market in Germany
13.3.3 France
13.3.3.1 Rising Domestic Production of Compound Feed and Growing Innovation in Packaging Industry has Driven the Feed Packaging Market in France
13.3.4 UK
13.3.4.1 High Commercialization Standards and Availability of Infrastructure for Feed Storage is the Key Reason for in Feed Packaging Market
13.3.5 Italy
13.3.5.1 Evolving Livestock Farming Coupled With Increasing Production of Feed and Feed Additives to Drive the Feed Packaging Market in Italy
13.3.6 Rest of Europe
13.3.6.1 Introduction of Environment Friendly Packaging Solution in the Country to Drive the Feed Packaging Market
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.4.1 China
13.4.1.1 Growing Animal Husbandry and Rising Demand for Feed Shelf-Life Extension to Drive the to Drive the Feed Packaging Market in the Country
13.4.2 India
13.4.2.1 Increase Feed Production and Consumption Along With the Growing Awareness Towards Feed Safety Among Livestock Rearers' to Drive the 116
13.4.3 Japan
13.4.3.1 Growing Preference Towards Well-Packaged Feed Among Livestock Rears Due to Its Several Benefits is Expected to Drive the Market in 117
13.4.4 Thailand
13.4.4.1 Packaging Being the Economical Option for Small and Middle-Scale Livestock Rearers is Expected to Drive the Feed Packaging Market
13.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
13.4.5.1 Increasing Demand for Feed Preservations and Shelf-Life Extension Coupled With Growing Consumption of Feed and Feed Additives to Market
13.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
13.5.1 Brazil
13.5.1.1 Growing Feed Production, Coupled With Rise in Demand for Feed Preservations and Shelf-Life Extension to Drive the Drive the Feed Market
13.5.2 Argentina
13.5.2.1 Growing Preference Towards Well-Packaged Feed Among Livestock Rears Due to Its Several Benefits is Expected to Drive the Market in 123
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.3.1 Increase in Investment in Feed Industry From the Various Key Players and Rise in Spending on Feed Along With Growing Awareness Country
13.5.4 Others in RoW
13.5.4.1 Increasing Demand for Feed Preservations and Shelf-Life Extension Coupled With Growing Consumption of Feed and Feed Additives to Market
14. Feed Packaging Market (For Pets), By Region
14.1 Introduction
14.2 North America
14.2.1 US
14.2.1.1 Growing Pet Humanization and Pet Food Premiumization Trend in the Country to Drive the Feed Packaging Market
14.2.2 Canada
14.2.2.1 Growing Consumption of Single Serve Pet Food to Drive Country to Drive the Feed Packaging Market in the Country
14.2.3 Mexico
14.2.3.1 Rising Pet Population Coupled With Growing Investment in Pet Care Industry and Online Pet Food Shopping to Drive the Feed Packaging 134
14.3 Europe
14.3.1 UK
14.3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Premium Pet Food Coupled With Increasing Investment on Fancy But Safe Pet Food Packaging is Driving This Market in 138
14.3.2 France
14.3.2.1 Increase in Number Pet Per Household and Growing Pet Care Industry is Driving Feed Packaging Market in France
14.3.3 Germany
14.3.3.1 Increasing Demand for Puncture- and Moisture-Resistant, Contamination-Free, and Safe Packaging Options Driving the Feed Packaging Country139
14.3.4 Italy
14.3.4.1 Increasing Pet Owner's Interest in Small Formats (From Medium to Single-Serve) and Greater Awareness Towards Feed Waste Prevention 140
14.3.5 Russia
14.3.5.1 Growing Sales of Prepared Pet Foods Replacing Scraps and Leftovers of Human Food That Was Traditionally Given to Pets in theExpecte Russia141
14.3.6 Rest of Europe
14.3.6.1 Growing Pet Population and Increasing Pet Care Spending to Drive the Market
14.4 Asia Pacific
14.4.1 China
14.4.1.1 Growing Pet Population Coupled With Rising Pet Care Industry and Significant Growth in Online Pet Food Shopping Driving the Market in 145
14.4.2 Japan
14.4.2.1 High Pet Food and Pet Care Standards By the Pet Owners in the Country to Drive the Feed Packaging Market in the Country
14.4.3 India
14.4.4 Australia
14.4.4.1 Presence on Nuclear Family and Growth of Pet Premiumization Trend Driving the Feed Packaging Market in Australia
14.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
14.4.5.1 Growing Average Pet Population Per Household and Treating Pets as Companion in these Countries to Drive the Feed Packaging Market
14.5 RoW
14.5.1 Brazil
14.5.1.1 Growing Demand for Convenient and Hygienic Packaging With Regards to Pet Food Safety to Drive the Feed Packaging Market in Brazil
14.5.2 Argentina
14.5.2.1 Growing Pet Food Industry Along With Increasing Pet Food Safety Concerns Among Pet Owners to Drive the Feed Packaging in Argentina
14.5.3 South Africa
14.5.3.1 Growing Investment on Commercial Pet Food Products to Drive the Feed Packaging Market in South Africa
14.5.4 Others in Row
14.5.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Pets and Rising Sales of Pet Food Products Drive the Feed Packaging Market
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1 Overview
15.2 Competitive Scenario
15.3 Market Ranking Analysis
15.4 Acquisitions
15.5 Expansions and Investments
15.6 Joint Ventures, Partnerships, & Agreements
15.7 Accreditation, Award/Recognition, and Certification
15.8 New Product Launches
16. Company Profiles
16.1 LC Packaging
16.2 EL Dorado Packaging, Inc.
16.3 NPP Group Limited
16.4 Plasteuropa Group
16.5 NYP Corp.
16.6 ABC Packaging Direct
16.7 Shenzhen Longma Industrial Co., Limited
16.8 Amcor Limited
16.9 Mondi Group
16.10 Proampac
16.11 Sonoco Products Company
16.12 Winpack Ltd.
16.13 MNZ Group
16.14 Constantia Flexibles Group
16.15 Huhtamki OYJ
