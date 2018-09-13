Feed the Children Aids Educators by Providing Supplies and Books Through Its Five Teacher Store Locations

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers are passionate about their students' success, and many times reach into their own pockets to purchase the educational materials needed for their classroom. The average educator spends $500 per school year to provide students with the tools needed to succeed. However, Feed the Children is helping ease the financial burden by providing classroom supplies and books at no cost to educators through the organization's five Teacher Store locations.

The nonprofit believes education is the best way to help break the cycle of poverty, but without the proper tools for learning, students face overwhelming odds.

After seeing a tremendous need in the communities the organization serves, Feed the Children opened its first Teacher Store in Elkhart, Ind. in 2010. This location also serves the southwest portion of Michigan. Additional Teacher Store locations were opened at Feed the Children sites including Oklahoma City, Okla. in 2012; La Vergne, Tenn. in 2013; Ontario, Calif. in 2014; and Bethlehem, Pa. in 2015. All Teacher Store locations offer free classroom materials and books to educators in Title I schools in their state. Title 1 schools have large concentrations of low-income students and receive supplemental funds to assist in meeting student's educational goals.

The annual store openings each summer draw thousands of educators, allowing them to fill a bag full of classroom supplies as well as collect an assortment of books for the upcoming school year. Supplies include classroom essentials such as notebooks, copy paper, glue, pencils, pens and instructional materials. The stores are open select days each week throughout the school year to allow educators to restock their classroom with supplies and books throughout the year.

"To be able to come into the Teacher Store and pick up the supplies I need for my classroom is an absolute thrill," said Lena Kofed, a 35-year teacher. "It's absolutely amazing what you can get for your classroom at the Teacher Store."

During opening week this summer, more than 3,000 teachers visited a Feed the Children Teacher Store collecting nearly 165,000 pounds of classroom supplies.

"A lot of teachers were supplementing their classrooms out of their own pockets," said Gary Sloan, Feed the Children Chief Operating Officer. "I think this a great way Feed the Children can support education for both students and teachers."

In fiscal year 2017, Feed the Children hosted 22,128 teacher visits and provided more than $6.8 million in teaching supplies, and books valued at $9.8 million. These materials benefited more than 525,000 students across the U.S. in 422 school districts.

­­About Feed the Children

Established in 1979, Feed the Children exists to defeat childhood hunger. It is one of the largest U.S.-based charities and serves those in need in the U.S. and in 10 countries around the world. It provides food, education initiatives, essentials and disaster response. It operates five distribution centers located in Oklahoma, Indiana, California, Tennessee and Pennsylvania.

In fiscal year 2017, Feed the Children distributed 79.8 million pounds of food and essentials to children and families in the U.S. Internationally, it provided nutritious food or other benefits to 1,080,000 children, empowered 291,000 parents to make better decisions for their children, and positively impacted more than 1,200 communities and schools in 10 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean. It is accredited by GuideStar Exchange and the BBB Wise Giving Alliance.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

