Feed the Children and PepsiCo Unite to Defeat Hunger in Detroit

DETROIT, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight hundred Detroit families in need will receive enough food to supplement meals for a week plus daily essentials, thanks to a partnership between PepsiCo and Feed the Children. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. EDT at Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequindre, Detroit, Mich.

This is the ninth year PepsiCo and Feed the Children have partnered to help feed families in Detroit, where more than 43 percent of the population lives below the poverty line1. This distribution event is part of a larger initiative between the two organizations to help feed communities in cities throughout the United States.

"We're excited to partner with Feed the Children, the city of Detroit, and Second Ebenezer in helping the Detroit community," said Michael Paul, senior sales director, Mid-America region, PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division. "At Frito-Lay and PepsiCo, we believe in engaging our associates in community projects and initiatives that make a positive difference in places where we live and work."

"Feed the Children is proud to partner with PepsiCo, Frito-Lay and Second Ebenezer today," said Travis Arnold, Feed the president and CEO. "We know that when we combine our efforts we will have a greater impact on the lives of families who need us most—right here in America."

Each qualifying recipient at today's event will be given:

One 25-pound box of nonperishable food items

One 10-pound box of personal-care items

One box of AVON products

Variety of Frito-Lay products

PepsiCo beverages

Life Original Cereal

Quaker Oatmeal

Quaker Chewy Granola Bars

Volunteers from PepsiCo, Second Ebenezer and Feed the Children will be onsite serving families and assisting with distribution during today's event.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $63 billion in net revenue in 2017, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world is what enables PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Feed the Children

Established in 1979, Feed the Children exists to defeat hunger. It is one of the largest U.S.-based charities and serves those in need in the U.S. and in 10 countries around the world. It provides food, education, essentials and disaster response. Domestically, it operates 5 distribution centers (located in Oklahoma, Indiana, California, Tennessee and Pennsylvania).

In fiscal year 2017, Feed the Children distributed 79.8 million pounds of food and essentials to children and families in the U.S. Internationally, it provided nutritious food or other benefits to 1,080,000 children, empowered 291,000 parents to make better decisions for their children, and positively impacted more than 1,200 communities and schools in 10 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean.

1 http://www.city-data.com/poverty/poverty-Detroit-Michigan.html

SOURCE PepsiCo

Related Links

http://www.pepsico.com

