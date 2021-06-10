Feed the Children and StarKist® Partner to Serve 400 Evansville Families

EVANSVILLE, Ind., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Feed the Children and StarKist® are joining forces to provide food and essentials to 400 families in the Evansville area from 5 to 7 p.m. June 10 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church (2300 Washington Ave.) The event is part of organizations' efforts to fight summer hunger.

At the event, each family will receive a 25-pound box of food, a 15-pound box of essentials (such as shampoo, conditioner and personal care items), a 5-pound box of Avon products and children's books and StarKist products from Feed the Children and StarKist®.

Though an end to the pandemic may be in sight, many families are still suffering and too many children wondering where their next meal will come from. For many families, a significant gap exists between what they can pay for and their food needs—to say nothing of nutritional needs. Nearly 30 million children rely on free or reduced lunches, and not all of them can take advantage of feeding programs that have been set up by schools in the wake of COVID-19. As a result, many families must still make impossible choices between buying food and paying utility bills or other necessary costs like transportation and childcare.

With more than 22 percent of families in the Evansville community living below the poverty line, the summer can be especially difficult once school is out, leaving children food insecure - without a source for consistent meals.

"StarKist has heart for those in need, and we are proud to continue our partnership with Feed the Children in Evansville, Indiana," said Michelle Faist, Head of Corporate Affairs, StarKist Co. "It's an honor to give back to members of this community and we hope to replicate this event in other cities around the U.S. over the next few months."

Since 2009, the national partnership has brought beneficial community resource events as well as nutritious and protein-packed StarKist products to families in need across the U.S.

"Today, we are not only providing food and essentials to these families—but also hope," said Travis Arnold, Feed the Children CEO and president. "Hope for a better future that is made possible thanks to our partners at StarKist who play a vital role in helping us to create a world where no child goes to bed hungry."

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in 9 countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

Visit www.feedthechildren.org for more information.

About StarKist Co.



StarKist Co. provides trusted, healthy, food products in the United States. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce single-serve pouch products, which include Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations® and Chicken Creations®. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie® the Tuna, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

