Feed the Children Deepens Multi-Year Partnership with Americold to Fight Food Insecurity and Poverty in America

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Feed the Children, a leading international anti-hunger organization, is deepening its partnership with Americold, the global provider of choice for temperature-controlled infrastructure and supply chain solutions, to identify more ways to benefit nonprofits across the country by utilizing Americold's services, expertise and associates to help thousands of American families suffering from poverty and food insecurity.

Americold's generosity has played a significant part in how Feed the Children fights childhood hunger and poverty today, going above and beyond just the need for food. Over the course of their multi-year partnership, Americold has donated $750,000 in critical funds to support the nonprofit's efforts, provided complimentary transportation for refrigerated food donations, and donated temperature-controlled storage space for donated products. Through these efforts, they helped feed an estimated 125,000 individuals across America.

Feed the Children works around the clock to provide food and essentials, support for educators, and disaster response to families when they need it most. Through joint campaigns that activate its employees, Americold supports many of these Feed the Children initiatives at the local community level, often benefitting the organizations' community partners across the country.

In 2019, Feed the Children's education initiatives were supported by Americold associates through an event to pack backpacks filled with school supplies and personal care items to donate to local Title I schools. In 2020, furthering the importance of providing nutritious food for children and much-needed personal care items, both organizations implemented a School Pantry Program for at-risk students of Bloomingdale Elementary School, Bloomingdale, Ga. Later this year, the two organizations aim to provide the same educational support for children by hosting an "Adopt-A-S'Cool" school supply drive to help school-aged children in local communities where Americold associates live and work for the upcoming school year.

In addition, Feed the Children continues to collaborate with Americold throughout the year to provide energy conservation walks for Feed the Children community partners. An Americold energy expert walks the nonprofit's space, inspects the facility and equipment, and reviews energy usage reports. Americold's energy team provides educational training and discusses simple action items to reduce overall energy consumption and identifies low-cost opportunities for improvement. The savings realized by this initiative recently allowed a community partner in Florida to provide an additional 167,000 meals to those in need.

"We're proud of our partnership with Feed the Children, and the opportunity to leverage strengths within our business to support their efforts to help families and children in need," said Fred Boehler, president and CEO of Americold. "Many of the ways in which we're able to support them are unique to our role in the food supply chain, and we gladly share our expertise and resources to help get food to families faster. I'm especially proud of all that our associates are doing to support their local communities by providing much needed materials, like school supplies and sporting equipment, to Feed the Children community partners."

It is estimated 1 in 4 children are food insecure due to the economic affects of the pandemic. That's why Feed the Children works with public and private partners to ensure everyone, everywhere, has access to the safe, healthy and nutritious food they need. With Americold's support, Feed the Children is able to provide its vast network of community partners with the funds and resources needed for their communities.

"The pandemic has put a strain on our resources and the resources of our community partners," said Travis Arnold, president and CEO of Feed the Children. "However, through our partnership with Americold, we can continue our important work, helping to provide critically-needed resources and filling empty plates for hungry girls and boys, moms and dads. We are truly humbled by Americold and their staff's generosity and support of our mission."

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information about supporting the nonprofit's mission to provide hope and resources for those without life's essentials.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in 9 countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

About Americold

Americold is the world's largest publicly-traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisitions and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 238 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1.4 billion cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

Visit www.americold.com for more information.

