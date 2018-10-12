Feed the Children, PepsiCo and Restaurateur Rocco Whalen of Fahrenheit Unite to Support Military Families in Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight hundred military families in Charlotte will receive enough food to supplement meals for a week plus daily essentials, thanks to a partnership between PepsiCo, Feed the Children, Restaurateur Rocco Whalen of Fahrenheit Restaurant and the United Service Organizations (USO) of North Carolina. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. EST at North Carolina National Guard Armory at 4240 West Blvd., Charlotte, N.C.

This is the second year PepsiCo, Feed the Children, Restaurateur Rocco Whalen and the USO of North Carolina have partnered to help feed military families in Charlotte. This event is part of a larger initiative between PepsiCo and Feed the Children to help feed communities in cities throughout the United States.

The receiving military families have been identified and preselected by the USO of North Carolina.

"After our first Feed the Children event in Charlotte last year, we knew we needed to bring it back in 2018," said Aaron Parker, zone sales leader, Charlotte zone, PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division. "We want to use this opportunity to support service members and their families in the Charlotte area. At PepsiCo, we believe in engaging our colleagues in community projects and initiatives that make a positive difference in places where we live and work."

"Feed the Children is proud to partner with PepsiCo, Restaurateur Rocco Whalen and the USO of North Carolina" said Travis Arnold, Feed the Children president and CEO. "We know that when we combine our efforts we will have a greater impact on the lives of families who need us most—right here in America."

Each qualifying recipient at today's event will be given:

One 25-pound box of nonperishable food items

One 10 to 15-pound box of personal-care items

One box of AVON products

products Frito-Lay Variety Pack

PepsiCo beverages

Quaker Life Original Cereal

Quaker Oatmeal

Quaker Granola Chewy Bars

Volunteers from PepsiCo and the USO of North Carolina will be onsite serving families and assisting with distribution at the event.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $63 billion in net revenue in 2017, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world is what enables PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Feed the Children

Established in 1979, Feed the Children exists to defeat hunger. It is one of the largest U.S.-based charities and serves those in need in the U.S. and in 10 countries around the world. It provides food, education, essentials and disaster response. Domestically, it operates 5 distribution centers (located in Oklahoma, Indiana, California, Tennessee and Pennsylvania).

In fiscal year 2017, Feed the Children distributed 79.8 million pounds of food and essentials to children and families in the U.S. Internationally, it provided nutritious food or other benefits to 1,080,000 children, empowered 291,000 parents to make better decisions for their children, and positively impacted more than 1,200 communities and schools in 10 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean.

