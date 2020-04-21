Feeding Front-Line Workers and Supporting Local Restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the mandatory shelter in place continues in the San Francisco Bay Area, the Global Office staff is delivering meals from local restaurants directly to area hospitals. This provides meals for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals who are working under unprecedented conditions.

This donation-funded effort allows Global to purchase meals from local restaurants as they fight to stay in business. Special thanks to The Melt, Kinder's BBQ, Best Coast Burritos & Slice House by Tony Gemignani for all their work.

Global Office is supporting front-line healthcare workers in the Bay Area.

Additionally, Global is working with Shield Our Heroes to help manufacture and deliver medical face shields. SOH is a group of designers from IDEO volunteering to design, build, and donate personal protective equipment to healthcare and public service workers around the Bay Area.

Global's copier technicians are now assembling face shields with components provided by Shield Our Heroes, increasing the number available for delivery.

"At the moment, we are only providing copier service and support to our 'essential business' customers, per the Bay Area's SIP orders," commented Global CEO Steve Tarpley. "We're very pleased to have an opportunity to repurpose our resources to support doctors and nurses that are working under very tough conditions."

Global Office is a business technology & services company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. A privately-held authorized Canon distributor, Global provides multifunction copiers, large format printers, managed print services, and business productivity and security software to customers worldwide. To learn more visit, globaloffice.com, The Feeding the Front Line GoFundMe Page, and The Global Office Blog.

