Feedzai named as a 2021 Technology Leader in the Enterprise Fraud Management market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feedzai has been named by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Enterprise Fraud Management (EFM) market.

In this age of digital economy, financial institutions and merchants are continuously striving to improve customer experience by adding innovative services, improving omnichannel support, and facilitating frictionless purchases. Furthermore, global payment dynamics are rapidly changing with the growing popularity of digital banking, and emerging payment methods (mobile apps, blockchain, others) spurred on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, digitization has also exposed organizations to an ever-increasing number of vulnerabilities that can be exploited for various fraudulent activities.

The SPARK Matrix analysis by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions highlighted how Feedzai offers fraud & risk management solutions through its flagship product titled Transaction Fraud for Banking (TFB) platform. Feedzai's Transaction Fraud for Banking (TFB) leverages ML and helps banks and financial institutions manage financial crime. Feedzai's Transaction Fraud for Banking suite offers fraud & risk management solutions with comprehensive key capabilities and features like rules engine & real-time decision engine, open data model, and orchestration with third-party data enrichers, transaction screening and monitoring, self-serviceable data science environment, Feedzai's visual link analysis tool Genome, alert & case management system, Insights, and Whitebox Explanation.

According to Pradnya Gugale, analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Feedzai's Transaction Fraud for Banking (TFB) delivers real-time fraud prevention to detect and stop malicious transactions by utilizing hyper-granular profiles, which encrypt the changing behaviour of several dimensions and entities involved in each transaction. Feedzai's TFB offers an omnichannel environment, responsible AI, Segment-of-One Profiles™, Feedzai's Genome, and Whitebox Explanations for targeted investigation. Powered by its comprehensive advanced ML-driven EFM capabilities, strong customer value proposition and continued focus on strengthening TFB platform to make it a single solution for fraud management and risk scoring, Feedzai has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has also been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2021 SPARK Matrix."

Pedro Barata, Chief Product Officer, adds: "We are proud that Quadrant has recognized how important combining innovation with customer support is. With one single platform, Feedzai is allowing our customers to stay ahead of fraud, and we are redefining the way companies operationalize risk, with a long-lasting positive impact for hundreds of millions of people every day."

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global Enterprise Fraud Management (EFM) market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the major EFM vendors in the form of SPARK Matrix™, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

