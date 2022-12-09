Feedzai positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix™ for Behavioral Biometrics by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading vendors.

SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading vendors. Feedzai, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Feedzai , the world's first RiskOps platform for financial risk management, as a 2022 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Behavioral Biometrics, 2022.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines Behavioral Biometrics as "technology that passively and continuously monitors, analyzes, and authenticates users based on their digital and cognitive behavior, such as typing cadence, keystroke pressure, mouse activity, tremors, and touchscreen interactions." Behavioral Biometrics leverages advanced analytics and machine learning to access a user's behavioral data from multiple channels to build a risk profile which enables security and risk professionals to identify and intercept anomalous behavior in real-time."

Nehan Jain, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions commented "Feedzai's Digital Trust solution offers robust Behavioral Biometrics capabilities across the entire fraud risk lifecycle. The company stands out in the global Behavioral Biometrics market owing to its solution's differentiated offerings, such as behavioral analytics based on AI/ML models, insights from real-time fraud signals enhancing fraud detection techniques, and active defense technique which helps with both detection and remediation of fraud attacks." With its comprehensive functional capabilities, strong customer value proposition, and compelling ratings across customer impact and technology excellence parameters, Feedzai has been recognized as a leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix™: Behavioral Biometrics."

Pedro Barata, Chief Product Officer, at Feedzai added: "We are honored to be named 2022 technology leader by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. This recognition proves that Feedzai is at the forefront of innovation when it comes to protecting the world's largest financial institutions and their consumers: with the acquisition of Revelock and native integration with our RiskOps Platform, we were able to add behavioral biometrics to our product and predict the future applicability for this technology in things like scams which are one of the biggest trends of the moment in our sector.

"To have Feedzai's Digital Trust platform - that helps financial institutions fight malwares, impersonation, and network manipulation attacks - being recognised as a top performer in the behavioral biometrics market is a fantastic achievement, and testament to the hard work of the whole Feedzai team. We are committed to developing technology fit for the future as we continue in our mission to combat financial crime."

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

Financial institutions have incorporated Behavioral Biometrics technology into their workflows to enable continuous verification and authentication of a user's identity throughout the session and not just at the entry login point. This incorporation was driven by the rise of sophisticated fraud attacks and the inefficiencies of physical biometrics. While the technology is still in an emerging state, it provides a wide range of advanced functionalities for multiple use cases supporting account takeover protection, account origination fraud, social engineering scams, proactive mule detection, protection against malware infections and RAT attacks, device & network anomalies, and digital payment monitoring through continued innovation and investments by leading vendors.

Additional Resources:

About Feedzai:

Feedzai is the world's first RiskOps platform, and the market leader in safeguarding global commerce with today's most advanced cloud-based risk management platform, powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence. Feedzai is securing the transition to a cashless world while enabling digital trust in every transaction and payment type. The world's largest banks, processors, and retailers trust Feedzai to protect trillions of dollars and manage risk while improving the customer experience for everyday users, without compromising privacy. Feedzai is a Series D company and has raised $282M to date. With a valuation of +$1.5B, the company's technology protects 900 million people in 190 countries. For more information, visit feedzai.com

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contacts:

Feedzai:

[email protected]

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions,

Riya Mehar:

[email protected]

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions