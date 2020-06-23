Feel Good And Do Good With New Innovation From Fergon Iron Supplements

Operation Blessing, a nonprofit dedicated to providing nutrients, water, medical and disaster relief to those in need, has been on the front lines supporting those impacted by COVID-19. The humanitarian organization will distribute a three-month supply of Fergon classic iron supplements containing the 27 milligrams of recommended daily iron for pregnant women through its network of healthcare professionals to benefit pregnant and postpartum women.

Iron deficiency is one of the most prevalent nutrient deficiencies in the world, affecting an estimated two billion people. Young children and pregnant and postpartum women are the most commonly and severely affected because of the high iron demands of infant growth and pregnancy.1 While women in general need more iron for monthly menstruation cycles, pregnancy and menopause, both men and women, particularly endurance athletes, also often need to supplement their iron.

"We're thrilled to introduce this innovation into the market and equally excited to help women get the essential nutrients they need through our partnership with Operation Blessing," said Michele Muhammad, chief marketing officer of DSE Healthcare Solutions. "This is a time when a little good can go a long way and we all need to do what we can to help one another."

"We're committed to helping at-risk populations get the essentials they need and we're thankful for partners including DSE Healthcare Solutions for supplying products like Fergon to help us further our mission," said Gordon Robertson, president of Operation Blessing.

Iron levels have a big impact on overall health by aiding in healthy red blood cell production, which transports oxygen throughout the body. An iron supplement like Fergon Iron Restore can help maintain iron in the blood at healthy levels.

New Fergon Iron Restore contains the patented, non-constipating ingredient SunActive FE™ delivered in a great-tasting chewable tablet that is gentle on the stomach and easy to incorporate into daily lifestyles. The innovative chewable tablet and unique formulation offer a new solution for those who don't like to or can't swallow pills, or just want their daily supplements to taste good.

Purchase Fergon Iron Restore on its website or Amazon to help give back to Operation Blessing. Also, follow us on social and join the conversation online using hashtag #RestoreMoreGiving.

World Health Organization; Iron Deficiency; https://www.who.int/whr/2002/chapter4/en/index3.html

