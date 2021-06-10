Feeling Naked Without Your Mask? Facing June's Summer Solstice UV Rays, Lily- Lark Offers a Different Kind of Protection on the City Streets

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lily-Lark, a Manhattan-based company since 2015, designs and produces the only premium bamboo fabric parasols with a UPF 50+ coating that protects skin from UV rays. New York Magazine calls them "the Tesla of Parasols". The canopies are printed with contemporary designs from artists spanning the globe, and handcrafted in Southeast Asia.

CEO Lisa Selwitz

Lily-Lark UV sun parasol in TACO print Lily-Lark UV sun parasol in SCROLL print

, a former advertising art director, is currently developing two new lines - a mid-range version for mass market and a new line of bridal parasols.

Although the CDC tells us that we may not need mask protection outdoors, it also reports that "Most cases of skin cancer are caused by overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun." And we're headed for the strongest rays of the year with the summer solstice. It's been proven that the sun ages skin faster than any other cause. "Working in an ageist industry, I needed a way to keep myself looking as youthful as possible," says Ms. Selwitz. "I was determined to create a new kind of parasol with high UV protection."

The traditional Eastern parasol is made with oiled paper, but she decided to make her parasols using fabric for strength and durability. Growing up with an abstract artist mother and steeped in the arts, Ms. Selwitz still turns to the art world for her designs. She hunts for art that "punches her in the gut" to make sure she curates the collection by only selecting work that really moves her. Which is why Lily-Lark parasols have been called a "Walking work of art" by many of its owners.

"The handmade piece is part singular masterpiece, part functional sun shield (98% protection), a riot of color and digital graphics that help you make an entrance to be reckoned with."

Gretta Monahan, The Boston Herald

"Lily-Lark hand-makes its bamboo frames and drapes them with modern artful prints, ranging from colorful mosaics of stripes and zigzags to non-meek florals."

Laura Neilson, Wall Street Journal

"These gorgeous, handmade fabric parasols by Lily-Lark are wearable art … the Tesla of parasols."

Alison Freer, New York Magazine

