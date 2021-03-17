Feeling 'Salty' About March Madness Outcomes, Reese's Wants to Help

Along the way, Reese's will be right there with fans, witnessing and reacting to the most epic, unbelievable, and downright salty tournament moments. We've been salty once before , but this time we want everyone to join.

"In a year that has given us way too many reasons to be salty, the Reese's brand is giving fans a voice to share their saltiness. And what better time than one of the saltiest seasons of the year, March Madness," said Margo McIlvaine, Reese's Brand Manager. "From bracket fails to epic upsets, we will be right there with fans reveling in the saltiness and giving fans something sweet (and salty) to numb the pain – our new Reese's Big Cups with Pretzels."

Starting tomorrow March 18th and throughout the tournament, 1,200 lucky fans each will win one pack of delicious Reese's Big Cups with Pretzels - just a bit saltier than the classic Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.

In addition to the giveaway and to spread the love, a few salty college towns may get a pallet of Reese's Big Cups to sweeten any disappointment they may be feeling around the tournament.

Rules and more information:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.) 18 (except 19 in AL/NE and 21 in MS) years of age and older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins at 9:00 AM ET on 3/18/2021 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 4/5/2021. Sweepstakes consists of four ten-minute entry periods during the Promotion Period. Entries do not carry over to subsequent entry periods. For Official Rules, including how to enter, description of entry periods, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit https://www.saltyreeses.com/. Sponsor: The Hershey Company, 19 E Chocolate Avenue, Hershey, PA 17033

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive more than $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, and Pirate's Booty.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

