FEI Systems Awarded Contract With Florida To Address The State's Opioid Crisis

COLUMBIA, Md., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FEI Systems, a Columbia, Maryland-based provider of health information technology solutions, was awarded a contract from the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) in support of the State's opioid response initiatives and the State Opioid Response Grant, awarded by SAMHSA. Through this contract, FEI will provide the State of Florida with mission-critical data collection, assessment, hosting, and support services.

The goal of the contract is to standardize the assessment of service need workflow for the substance use population in order to address the ongoing opioid crisis in Florida. The contract is a targeted approach to deliver a platform that provides a linkage between various reporting measures and systems utilized by Florida DCF.

These reporting measures consist of enrollment in programs of care, and data reporting on state-mandated level of care assessments. The measures include the American Society of Addiction Medicine ASAM CONTINUUM® assessment tool, which FEI Systems developed in association with ASAM. The ASAM CONTINUUM® allows clinicians and non-clinicians to assess patients with addictive, substance-related, and co-occurring conditions through computer-guided, structured interviews.

Through this initiative, FEI Systems will also provide the State of Florida access to FEI System's Web Infrastructure for Treatment Services (WITS) system. WITS is a web based application which the State will use to collect assessment data, which can be correlated with other outcomes and payment data throughout the state.

Jiao Gu, PhD, CEO and President of FEI Systems stated that "We are proud that FEI Systems will partner with the State of Florida and Florida DCF to provide recovery oriented services to individuals adversely affected by the ongoing opioid crisis."

About FEI Systems

FEI Systems is a leading provider of health information technology solutions. Our clients include Federal agencies such as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Health and Human Services (HHS), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), Administration for Community Living (ACL), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). FEI works with 30+ state and local government clients, implementing behavioral health applications, electronic health record systems, and innovative alternatives to traditional fee-for-services Medicaid programs.

SOURCE FEI Systems

Related Links

www.feisystems.com

