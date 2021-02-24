Feintuch Communication Selected as PR Agency of Record for XL Construction

The privately held company was founded in 1992 by Eric Raff and Dave Beck, with the mandate to create a construction organization built on excellence and complete customer satisfaction. Over the years, the company focused on technical building with project teams adept at understanding and executing highly complex building systems.

"We believe that improving lives and making a positive impact in the communities we serve and operate in are key to the projects we build," said Richard Walker, president, XL Construction. "We look forward to working with the Feintuch Communications team to raise local and industry awareness of how this philosophy, along with our technical expertise, enables us to effectively partner with our clients to safely and efficiently deliver projects that achieve their vision."

XL Construction has received more than 70 industry awards, including Engineering News-Record California 2020 Contractor of the Year and as the number one firm on San Francisco Business Times/Silicon Valley Business Journal's 2020 Best Places to Work in the Bay Area (plus three more times in the number one slot since 2013).

"XL Construction is a human-centered organization that makes being a great employer and community participant, as well as a great builder of world-class construction projects, fundamental to all that they do," said Henry Feintuch, president, Feintuch Communications. "From its commitment to the latest construction technologies and sustainable building practices to maintaining an exceptional workplace for its employees, the company's authenticity sets it apart. We look forward to partnering with XL Construction to amplify its story via the construction trade, business media and key influencers."

Feintuch Communications' XL Construction team includes Feintuch; Doug Wright, senior account director; Chris Hamilton, media director; and Ashley Blas, assistant account executive.

About XL Construction

XL Construction is a leading general contractor whose mission is to "build to improve lives." XL partners with today's leaders in life sciences, advanced technology, corporate office, civic, healthcare, and education to create places that make its communities better. The company's focus and passion for team success has earned it a network of great partners and a reputation for putting people first. XL Construction is consistently ranked among the top general contractors in Northern California. In 2020, the company was named ENR California's Top General Contractor of 2020 and the #1 Best Place to Work in the Bay Area.

About Feintuch Communications

Feintuch Communications ( www.feintuchcommunications.com ), based in New York City, is an award-winning strategic relations firm offering clients an integrated blend of public relations, advertising/marketing, investor relations and other services to meet their business objectives. A founding partner of PR World Alliance ( www.PRWorldAlliance.com ), the firm specializes in B2B and B2C programs with a focus in technology, financial services, advertising and media and energy/clean tech. Feintuch Communications prides itself on its strong service ethic, senior counsel and hands-on support.

SOURCE Feintuch Communications, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.feintuchcommunications.com

