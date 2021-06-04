FEKKAI Announces National Clean Beauty Day on June 4th

National Clean beauty Day has been years in the making. Not long after Frédéric Fekkai, legendary, celebrity hairstylist and pioneer in hair care innovation, sold his eponymous brand in 2008, he realized that the beauty industry hadn't yet caught up to the rest of the world in terms of clean product formulations and sustainability. A fierce advocate of environmentally conscious practices, Frédéric sought to bring clean formulas and sustainability to the beauty category and in November of 2018, he reacquired his brand and put his vision into motion. FEKKAI, the first hair care collection that delivers salon-level results with environmentally friendly packaging and the most optimal plant derived ingredients, launched early 2020.

"We founded National Clean Beauty Day to bring awareness to the clean beauty space – to urge other brands to develop clean, sustainable products and to educate consumers. Through seminars with likeminded brands, social content, and partnerships we hope to ignite change," says Frédéric Fekkai, Founder & CEO, FEKKAI. "Today, there is so much more information about the impact that ingredients have on our bodies and that packaging has on our planet. Every action counts. We need brands, consumers and our community working together to enact positive change for the entire beauty industry. We hope that other brands will join us on this journey, creating a more sustainable future."

FEKKAI believes consumers should not be forced to choose between clean and performance. All products in the FEKKAI collection are vegan, cruelty-free, and free of gluten, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, palm oil and silicones. Packaging has been created with a cleaner future in mind without compromise to performance, quality, or premium aesthetics. Domestically sourced, all products are packaged in bottles made of 95% recycled plastic. - even the shipping boxes and packing materials are 100% recyclable. As a result, in its first year, FEKKAI purchased 64 million grams of post-consumer waste, eliminating 330 tons of plastic waste, and redirecting it to recycling plants.

Learn more about how FEKKAI is encouraging brands and consumers to join the clean beauty movement by visiting the brand's website and signing the #MYHAIRCARES pledge. For Follow @FEKKAI and #NationalCleanBeautyDay on social media to join the conversation.

Frédéric Fekkai, the famed hairstylist, founded the FEKKAI brand in 1989. In January 2020, FEKKAI relaunched a sustainable haircare range with vegan, cruelty-free, and salon-grade formulas. FEKKAI's formulas across all of their collections are sustainably-sourced and EWG-compliant - free of nasties and full of performance – no sulfates, silicones, paraben, or phthalates.

