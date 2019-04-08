Feld Entertainment, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Team Up for Special Night at Nashville Supercross

Prior to the evening's races, children from St. Jude got the celebrity treatment where they toured the race track and met 4-time Supercross Champion Ryan Dungey before taking their seats in a special, custom-built, on-track viewing suite with their families. The athletes showed their support during the races by wearing the St. Jude logo or going all-out with custom gear featuring artwork created by the kids of St. Jude.

Much of this gear, along with autographed items donated by the athletes, will now be auctioned off, with all proceeds going to ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. The auction is highlighted by big-ticket items from Supercross Champion and St. Jude Partner in Hope Ryan Dungey. Prizes from the Supercross legend include a 2017 Monster Energy Supercross Championship replica ring and autographed FOX boots and FOX racing gear.

Over the years, the Supercross community has rallied around St. Jude, which is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. This is thanks in part to Dungey. In 2017, he helped launch an inaugural text-to-donate campaign. Last year, Supercross athletes and fans raised more than $100,000.

The season-long fundraising and awareness campaign has been, and will continue to be, showcased during each Monster Energy Supercross race through on-air, digital and social media promotion. The total funds raised for St. Jude during the season will be announced during the live broadcast of the 2019 Supercross Championship at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on May 4.

Fans can join the cause by participating in the text-to-donate campaign. By doing so, they will receive an exclusive "THIS SHIRT SAVES LIVES" t-shirt featuring the Supercross logo. Fans can then post their own photos wearing the campaign T-shirt on social media using the hashtag #ThisShirtSavesLives and #supercrosslive.

Fans can become a St. Jude Partner in Hope by texting "SUPER" to 785-833.

For a detailed listing of auction items, including a Bullfrog Spas A7 hot tub complete with a Smartop cover that is being donated by the Smartop Honda Bullfrog Spas Race Team, visit https://www.supercrosslive.com/stjude starting this Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About Feld Entertainment

Feld Entertainment® is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, DreamWorks Trolls The Experience and Jurassic World Live Tour. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit www.feldentertainment.com for more information.

