Feldman Shepherd and Francis Mailman Soumilis File Class Action Lawsuit for Consumer Damages in Connection with IKEA's Recall of Nearly 30 Million Dressers

PHILADELPHIA, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firms of Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock Dodig LLP and Francis Mailman Soumilis, filed a class action lawsuit against IKEA US Retail LLC and IKEA North America Services LLC (collectively "IKEA") on behalf of IKEA customers. This class action follows a recall of 8 million MALM chests and dressers and 21 million additional children's and adult chests and dressers that IKEA knew were prone to tip over. These dressers did not comply with voluntary standards that required stability testing and have caused death and injury to children. The class action seeks damages for consumer protection violations, IKEA's failure to issue refunds as promised in the recall, and for IKEA's inadequate attempts to notify purchasers of the recall.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of the parents of two young children who purchased IKEA MALM dressers in 2012, alleges that IKEA marketed and sold the dressers knowing they were unsafe and prone to tip over. The lawsuit also alleges IKEA did not contact its customers by mail, email, or text to personally notify them of the initial recall on June 28, 2016 and a "re-announced" recall on November 21, 2017. It further alleges that IKEA is not honoring the terms of the recalls and details the difficulty that the plaintiffs, and other customers who took to the internet to complain, have experienced in returning the dressers, getting cash refunds, and getting IKEA to pick up the dressers at their homes.

Through the lawsuit the plaintiffs seek to represent a nationwide class of persons who purchased or owned the chests and dressers, which were manufactured between January 2002 and June 2016.

If you purchased or owned an IKEA chest or dresser included in the June 28, 2016 recall and the "re-announced" recall of November 21, 2017, you may be entitled to a refund and other financial compensation. To obtain additional information about the class action or to join the lawsuit CLICK HERE.

If you wish to discuss any claims you may have against IKEA or another furniture manufacturer for death or injury caused by the tip-over of a chest or dresser please immediately contact Daniel Mann, by telephone at 215-567-8300, by email at [email protected], or CLICK HERE to visit our Furniture Tip-Over Accident website.

The class action lawsuit marks the fifth lawsuit that Feldman Shepherd has filed against IKEA in connection with tip-overs of its chests and dressers. In January 2020, Feldman Shepherd achieved a $46 million settlement, believed to be the largest child wrongful death recovery in American history, on behalf of a 2-year-old California boy who was fatally injured by a tip-over of an IKEA MALM three-drawer dresser. In December 2016, Feldman Shepherd achieved a $50 million settlement on behalf of three families from Pennsylvania, Washington State and Minnesota whose toddlers were killed by tip-overs of IKEA MALM dressers. The deaths of these three toddlers eventually led to the IKEA dresser recall, which is believed to be one of the largest consumer product recalls in United States history.

To download a copy of the complaint, CLICK HERE

