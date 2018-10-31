Feldman Shepherd Files Lawsuit Against Greentree Logistics, Inc., J.D. Eckman, Inc., and Jack Edward Satterfield III for I-83 Truck Accident That Killed Young Father and Infant Daughter

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Feldman Shepherd attorneys Mark W. Tanner and James P. Faunes filed a lawsuit today against Greentree Logistics, Inc., J.D. Eckman, Inc., and Jack Edward Satterfield III on behalf of a Jessica Lybrand, of Middletown, Pennsylvania, whose husband Zachary Lybrand and 16-month-old daughter Elliana Lybrand died in a 12-vehicle accident on I-83 in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 12, 2018, caused by a tractor-trailer driver who told Pennsylvania State Police that he drank five double-shot margaritas and two or three beers before getting behind the wheel.

Edward Satterfield III, 29, of McComb, Mississippi, who was driving for Greentree Logistics, Inc., failed to stop his tractor-trailer for other vehicles that had slowed and struck multiple vehicles that had come to a stop due to a construction project of J.D. Eckman, Inc. Satterfield did not have a valid Commercial Driver's License (CDL), as his license had been suspended in connection with his guilty plea to possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia in Mississippi.

To download a copy of the complaint Click Here

Mark W. Tanner and his team have been involved in many other cases of wrongful death and catastrophic personal injuries arising from truck and motor vehicle accidents and have recovered some of the largest verdicts and settlements in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and several other states across the country.

