Feldman Shepherd Files Lawsuit Against Maker of Chicco "Napper" for Infant Suffocation Death

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock Dodig LLP has filed a lawsuit against Chicco U.S.A. on behalf of a 3-month-old Pennsylvania boy who suffocated in a "Napper" accessory that was part of the Chicco Lullaby Dream Portable Playard.

In the early hours of May 3, 2017, the infant's father placed him in the Napper, which was affixed on top of the Playard. The father laid down on the couch nearby and fell asleep for approximately 30 minutes. When he awoke, he discovered that his son was not moving and did not appear to be breathing. Despite life-saving measures by the parents and medical personnel, the infant was pronounced dead later that day.

The complaint, Docket No. 002932, filed on April 18, 2019, in Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania, asserts that the Napper was dangerously and defectively designed.

To download a copy of the original complaint Click Here – The Amended Complaint file June 11, 2019, can be found here.

The litigation is led by Feldman Shepherd product liability attorneys Alan M. Feldman, Daniel J. Mann and Edward S. Goldis, who have litigated cases throughout the United States involving children's products, furniture and toys that have caused suffocation-related injuries and deaths.

Mr. Feldman and his team have been involved in other cases where products that were eventually recalled caused serious injury or death to young children, including IKEA dressers, INFANTINO baby slings and Magnetix play toys. Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock Dodig LLP has recovered some of the largest verdicts and settlements in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and several other states across the country. The firm represents plaintiffs in significant personal injury and complex civil litigation including medical malpractice, birth injury, motor vehicle accidents, defective products, and crashworthiness claims.

SOURCE Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock Dodig LLP

