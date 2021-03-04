Fellow Health Partners Launches Suite of "Powerful Tools"

CEO, Michael N. Brown said, "Our growth and client satisfaction has been extraordinary over the past 2 years, even during the pandemic, so we set out to analyze the reasons why. It turned out to be a result of how four proprietary tools worked together to drive satisfaction and client revenue."

Fellow Health Partners' Surgical Director, Alexandra Stephens, added, "We learned that changing billing companies was seen as a time consuming, error prone, stressful experience. So, we set out to fix that by developing ourSimpleSwitch™ process, which makes it smoother, more reliable, and less stressful to switch billing companies."

"Then, we coupled SimpleSwitch™ with our TruTest™ process which anticipates the "hot spots" in billing and smooths them out before they can become a problem, reducing errors and improving accuracy."

The third tool used by Fellow Health Partners is their one-of-a-kind Knowledge College™, a unique in-house training facility located at their New York headquarters. It solves for the fact that many billing problems are simply the result of under-training in technical and people skills.

Michael N. Brown added, "These three tools are supported by the backbone of Fellow Health Partners, our proprietary technological innovation called SAVi™. Built by our extensive in-house tech team, this total workflow solution drives efficiency for our team and clients, while operating as a 24/7 transparent tool that allows providers and facilities access to all their billing information at the touch of a button. It also provides business analytics while remaining EHR platform agnostic."

"The great news for our clients is that all four tools have turned out to be especially valuable during the pandemic. They can be applied remotely without having to put clients or staff at risk. Even the Knowledge College™ training is just as effective for clients and staff when conducted online. That's why we are excited to premiere these tools together on our new website."

ABOUT FELLOW HEALTH PARTNERS

Fellow Health Partners, Inc. is a leading-edge medical business solutions company that helps healthcare professionals and institutions to improve their bottom line by applying innovative methods of streamlining and enhancing the medical billing process. Supported by an active advisory board of leading doctors, Fellow Health Partners acts as an extension to any medical practice or facility by providing billing expertise, office and workflow solutions, customer service assistance, Advisory services, and administrative support.

