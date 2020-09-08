Fem Z: The Next Wave of Future Boss Ladies

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fem Z, a non-profit organization run by girls for girls, launched recently with a bold aspiration - to foster and build a new wave of Future Boss Ladies! Careers as business professionals in the corporate world or as entrepreneurs can be most empowering, yet the exposure and resources available to young women in their formative years are limited. Fem Z intends to close this gap.

The organization was founded in 2020 summer by Anoushka Lal and a group of college students from across the country, all young women tired of the indolence that the pandemic was bringing in young people. Fem Z hopes to inspire young women to make a difference through entrepreneurship and leadership during these unprecedented times. The timing was perfect to bring together girls in high school and college to become part of a network while exploring pathways to becoming boss ladies!

The core mission for Fem Z is to build awareness, interest, and confidence amongst girls to succeed in the male-dominated business and corporate workplaces. "5% of all CEOs are women, 26% of small businesses are owned by women, and women end up holding only 20% of board seats," says Anoushka Lal who studies in Chicago, Illinois. "On the other hand, young women often wish they had greater access to opportunities during school and early college years to explore business-related topics and careers." With a natural understanding of the Generation Z aspirations and motivations, Fem Z plans to inspire by sharing success stories, disseminating business concepts and social-emotional guidance, providing 1:1 advice, and encouraging passion projects.

Fem Z is seeing strong interest and has spread to several universities in just a month, with virtual chapters already starting at UC Berkeley, UC San Diego, Ohio State, Scripps College, and UI Urbana Champaign. It is launching a mentoring initiative in November 2020 with a campaign goal of 500 matches. Fem Z is inviting high-school and college students with an interest in business careers or entrepreneurship to enroll as mentees and is seeking established professionals or college Juniors or Seniors to volunteer as their mentors. Beyond mentoring, Fem Z has a podcast on topics of women in business for young adult audiences. Additional Fem Z's exclusive resources include webinars, Q&A videos, business-oriented tutorials and blogs. Young women and professionals can get involved by becoming a Fem Z Member, Ambassador, or Mentee/ Mentor and checking out femz.org! Be the change.

