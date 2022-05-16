Female Founded Tech Startup Expands and Launches in Minneapolis, bringing in person support for both business and life.

"We believe that small businesses and entrepreneurs have a unique set of needs and we built a solution just for them", says Founder & CEO of Allobee, Brooke Markevicius. Join the Allobee community which they call "The Hive" for long term support, training and professional development. They provide the "water cooler" that you miss out on as an early stage business owner or freelancer.

Markevicius says, "Launching in Minneapolis allows us to build up supply in a hypertarged area so business owners can have 'remote' but also local freelancers. It allows for lower costs and more flexibility." Check out their one stop business solution on Allobee.com . Everything from support services with virtual assistants, to digital marketing, bookkeeping, web development, app development and more!

Allobee does not just focus on matching they also have back office tools and smart Artificial Intelligence tools to support both the business owner and freelancer with productivity and visibility. Their goal is to help you save time and money.

Sign up for Allobee's launch events in person this week at this link . Join for Yoga in the Park, a Panel with top business owners in Minneapolis, and a Freelancer & Business Owner Social. Join their email list , apply or hire . $100 off for new clients in Minneapolis and 20% off freelancer membership with code: twincities22

Sponsors of the launch - Leadpages & House of Wise - events held at The Coven, Gamut Gallery and Sociable Cider Werks.

Contact: Brooke Markevicius, 206-434-9324, [email protected]

SOURCE Allobee Inc