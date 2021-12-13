Female Infertility Drugs Market to Grow by USD 538.69 mn | AbbVie Inc. and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The female infertility drugs market is set to grow by USD 538.69 mn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 3.97%. This report provides a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The female infertility drugs market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the various strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. Technavio analyzes the market by route of administration (parenteral, oral, and vaginal) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The female infertility drugs market covers the following areas:

Female Infertility Drugs Market Sizing

Female Infertility Drugs Market Forecast

Female Infertility Drugs Market Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis

The parenteral segment is expected to have significant market share growth of the female infertility drugs market during the forecast period. Drugs approved in this segment mainly include peptide hormonal preparations that mimic the physiological effects of gonadotropins. These hormonal analogs are generally used as fertility medication for ovarian hyperstimulation and reversal of ovulation. The parenteral route is more convenient for these peptide drugs, as they are prone to degradation when administered through the oral route. Hence, these drugs display high bioavailability when administered through the parenteral route.



Companies Mentioned

AbbVie Inc. - The company offers female infertility drugs, which are elagolix, estradiol, and norethindrone acetate capsules which are packaged for oral use, under the brand name of ORIAHNN and ORILISSA.

The company offers female infertility drugs, which are elagolix, estradiol, and norethindrone acetate capsules which are packaged for oral use, under the brand name of ORIAHNN and ORILISSA. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - The company offers female infertility drugs that are available in 2.5 mg capsules which are round in shape, under the brand name of Methotrexate.

The company offers female infertility drugs that are available in 2.5 mg capsules which are round in shape, under the brand name of Methotrexate. Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - The company offers female infertility drugs that are available in the form of 10 mg capsules where each tablet contains 297.0 mg lactose, under the brand name Everolimus.

The company offers female infertility drugs that are available in the form of 10 mg capsules where each tablet contains 297.0 mg lactose, under the brand name Everolimus. Ferring B.V. - The company offers female infertility drugs that contain 100 mg progesterone per tablet and is indicated for luteal support as part of an assisted reproductive technology treatment program, under the brand names of LUTINUS and ENDOMETRIN.

The company offers female infertility drugs that contain 100 mg progesterone per tablet and is indicated for luteal support as part of an assisted reproductive technology treatment program, under the brand names of LUTINUS and ENDOMETRIN. Lupin Ltd. - The company offers female infertility drugs which have an active ingredient Letrozole and are available in forms of tablets under the brand name LUTRAZOLE.

Female Infertility Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 538.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Ferring B.V., Lupin Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mylan NV, Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

