Female-led Tech Startup Momni Closes $1.75M Funding Round

This support from investors will allow the Momni team to greatly expand product features and launch its growing careshare-platform into new geographic regions.

"I am so grateful for all the support I've received as Momni has taken off," said Karmel Larson, Momni Founder and CEO. "Statistics show that it's hard for female startup founders to get funding, and I am encouraged by the overwhelming interest we've received to help moms worldwide support one another with a cutting-edge and network-based childcare platform."

Larson was inspired to start Momni after learning about the global childcare crisis in 2017. The company released iPhone and Android apps earlier this year to help moms connect with one another digitally.

Momni's platform connects existing network of friends moms already know and trust. Most recently, the company was featured on the Dr. Phil Youtube channel.

"Few things are as socially significant as what Momni is focused on," said Nate McBride, partner at Tamarak Capital. "Momni is making a difference for families worldwide by harnessing technology to both improve the quality and accessibility of childcare in our communities — all while allowing Moms an additional source of income to improve their own lives. We have been so impressed with the Momni team, their product, and the impressive traction they've generated so quickly. They are a very talented team, working on a significant challenge, and we are proud to work with them in solving it for good."

About Momni:

Momni is a revolutionary, sharing-economy tech company that seeks to link all moms everywhere for caresharing. Momni offers instant access to trusted care by mothers in your Momni Circle and community. The company works closely with the Momni Foundation to provide caresharing opportunities to women and families in the developing world as a solution to the global childcare crisis.

Media Contact: Rebecca Palmer, 1-801-6687073, rebecca.palmer@revroad.com

SOURCE Momni, Inc.

Related Links

https://momni.com

