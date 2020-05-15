Female Warriors Unite in Gaming

"Gaming is my outlet to be free and be myself. It has always been my outlet for anything that I personally go through. To be able to connect with others like me — it's great!"

Recently, WWP hosted its largest female veteran event ever, with 50 warriors coming together for a night of video games. The group started in a teleconference to meet everyone, then moved to WWP's server on Discord to start playing Call of Duty® and other games.

"To me, it was a success because it allowed other female veterans to connect."

WWP transitioned its lifesaving programs and services from in-person to virtual in mid-March, a response to the coronavirus pandemic. Through engaging events, WWP brings veterans and families together using teleconferencing technology to foster healing and recovery. Besides video games, WWP is connecting warriors and families through trivia nights, dance lessons, arts and crafts, and talent shows.

Natasha left the gaming event with new friends and lessons learned.

"Along with connecting with other female gamers, I loved getting advice from streamers on Wounded Warrior Project's Discord channel."

In WWP, Natasha has found a resource to not only deal with PTSD but also connect with other female veterans.

"I continue to become more involved with Wounded Warrior Project. I love that they care about you and make you feel comfortable no matter what you have been through."

If you're interested in gaming and want to support injured veterans and their families, register your livestream through WWP's Stream to Serve™ campaign today. WWP's Discord server is open to anyone interested in supporting veterans.

