Female Whistleblower Expert Available for Comment, Analysis and Background

Oct 10, 2019, 11:44 ET
VANCOUVER, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Whistleblower expert Shannon Walker, Founder and President of WhistleBlower Security which provides ethics, compliance and loss prevention hotlines to organizations globally, is available to talk to the media on the following topics. Ms. Walker speaks world-wide on whistleblowing, ethics, corporate culture and diversity and her company is the only woman-owned and managed certified ethics reporting business in North America.
- How the world is waking up to the importance of protecting the whistleblower
- How employees can blow the whistle and ensure they are protected
- Global trends for whistleblowing programs
- The future of whistleblower programs – where are they headed?
- 40% of Canadians have seen wrong-doing in the workplace and 77% plan on blowing the whistle according to a new research study out this month
- Pope Francis' decree requiring every diocese worldwide to set up a whistleblowing hotline within one year (deadline is June 1, 2020)
- What is a whistleblowing program and how does it work?
- Why whistleblowing programs are essential for good governance, risk mitigation and oversight
- Best practices for implementing a whistleblowing program that works
- How whistleblower programs can drive culture change and give companies a competitive advantage
- How whistleblower hotlines benefit employees as well as employers
About Shannon Walker
Shannon Walker is the founder and president of WhistleBlower Security Inc. (WBS) which was launched in 2005. She frequently speaks around the world on whistleblowing, ethics, corporate culture and diversity. Whistleblower Security is Women Business Enterprise Canada certified, making it the only woman-owned and managed certified ethics reporting business in North America. A former elected City Official, Shannon has also sat on a number of non-profit boards and is currently Chair of the Ambleside Dundarave Business Improvement Association. She has a B.A from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, and a M.A. from Pepperdine University in California.
About WhistleBlower Security Inc.
WhistleBlower Security Inc. is a global provider of ethics reporting services, including a 24/7/365 Global Ethics Hotline and Case Management platform (IntegrityCounts), to provide organizations with an efficient and trustworthy ethics reporting process. Its product and service offerings help employees, customers, and suppliers feel safe and secure when reporting ethics and compliance-related issues. Based in Vancouver, Canada, WhistleBlower Security offers organizations worldwide with a secure and stable platform to protect their most confidential information. WhistleBlower Security is also a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE Canada certification) and is committed to a diverse workforce. Clients include Rexall, Mountain Equipment Co-Op, BCLC, and B2 Gold. Visit https://www.whistleblowersecurity.com/ for more information.
