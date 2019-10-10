Female Whistleblower Expert Available for Comment, Analysis and Background

About Shannon Walker

Shannon Walker is the founder and president of WhistleBlower Security Inc. (WBS) which was launched in 2005. She frequently speaks around the world on whistleblowing, ethics, corporate culture and diversity. Whistleblower Security is Women Business Enterprise Canada certified, making it the only woman-owned and managed certified ethics reporting business in North America. A former elected City Official, Shannon has also sat on a number of non-profit boards and is currently Chair of the Ambleside Dundarave Business Improvement Association. She has a B.A from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, and a M.A. from Pepperdine University in California.

About WhistleBlower Security Inc.

WhistleBlower Security Inc. is a global provider of ethics reporting services, including a 24/7/365 Global Ethics Hotline and Case Management platform (IntegrityCounts), to provide organizations with an efficient and trustworthy ethics reporting process. Its product and service offerings help employees, customers, and suppliers feel safe and secure when reporting ethics and compliance-related issues. Based in Vancouver, Canada, WhistleBlower Security offers organizations worldwide with a secure and stable platform to protect their most confidential information. WhistleBlower Security is also a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE Canada certification) and is committed to a diverse workforce. Clients include Rexall, Mountain Equipment Co-Op, BCLC, and B2 Gold. Visit https://www.whistleblowersecurity.com/ for more information.

