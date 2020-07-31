Femarelle Is Now Available Through Amazon.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online sales have become a necessity in order to succeed in the modern retail marketplace. With more customers purchasing products from home than ever before, e-commerce sales have been on the rise over the past four months and show no signs of slowing. Supplemental health brand, Femarelle®, has partnered with one of the largest e-commerce retailers in the world, Amazon.com, to begin selling its natural, hormone-free menopause relief supplements to a larger customer base throughout the United States.

Amazon sales represent a substantial portion of the e-commerce market, making up nearly two-thirds of all online purchase orders. Femarelle® has already seen extensive growth in 2020 but Amazon represents a major victory for the brand for a few key reasons:

Amazon is celebrated not only for its instant ordering and extensive product catalog but also for its sizeable collection of customer reviews. Customer reviews play a crucial role in determining whether or not new and potential customers ultimately choose to purchase a product. Researching products through Amazon with previous buyer feedback at a customer's disposal increases the likelihood that a purchase will be completed, even if the order occurs through another e-commerce site. Another benefit to Amazon sales is the ease in which customers can search and find desired products, which takes plenty of the guesswork out of promotion.

The Femarelle® Line consists of unique supplements offering a non-hormonal way to provide relief for menopause and pre/post-menopausal symptoms. Femarelle® was developed by Se-cure Pharmaceuticals, a biotech that specializes in the development of unique, substantiated therapeutic solutions from botanical sources providing high efficacy with an emphasis on safety of use. Femarelle® has since been a standout product in their field, not only because they utilize natural, botanical ingredients, but because they have consistently been met with glowing customer reviews and backed by the medical community that speak to the effectiveness of its products.

One of the reasons Femarelle® is such an effective supplement is because it comes in a variety of condition-specific formulas. For women who are not yet experiencing menopause but may be experiencing hormonal imbalance in the years leading up to menopause, Femarelle® Rejuvenate is the best option. Femarelle® Recharge is designed for women over the age of 50 who are presently experiencing menopausal symptoms, while Femarelle® Unstoppable helps women who are 60+ maintain their bone and vaginal health.

Online retail sales have been a driving force behind the continued success of the supplemental health market, ensuring that customers have access to the products they need to take care of their bodies from anywhere in the world. The demand for the types of products such as Femarelle®, which addresses the specific needs of women experiencing premenopausal, menopausal, and post-menopausal symptoms has been left unmet for far too long.

Projected sales for supplemental health products could reach nearly two-hundred and thirty billion dollars by the year 2027, and Femarelle® is in a prime position to be a key player in an extremely unique market. Femarelle® has three SKUs currently for sale through Amazon.com, with new listings possible in the near future.

