Feminine Hygiene Products Market to Record CAGR of 4.82% during 2021-2025|17,000+ Technavio Reports

The feminine hygiene products market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Feminine Hygiene Products Market Players

Corman Spa

The company manufactures a wide range of feminine sanitary protection products and electromedical equipment (Omron and Medipresteril), wound care items (Medipresteril), intimate feminine hygiene products (Multi-Gyn), and sweeteners (Diet Sucaryl) among others. The company offers environmentally friendly, organic cotton pads and panty liners.

Edgewell Personal Care Co.

The offers feminine hygiene products such as Stayfree, Carefree, and Playtex. They operate in key business segments including Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, and Feminine Care.

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

The company offers feminine hygiene products such as pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

Feminine Hygiene Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Feminine hygiene products market is segmented as below:

Product

Sanitary Napkins



Tampons



Pantyliners



Menstrual Cups



Feminine Hygiene Wash

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

The feminine hygiene products market is driven by aggressive marketing by vendors. In addition, other factors such as expanding organized retail landscape and growing awareness and concern for hygiene are expected to trigger the feminine hygiene products market toward witnessing a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period.

