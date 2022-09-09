Femoral Head Prostheses Market: 39% of Growth To Originate from North America, Ceramic Femoral Head Prosthesis Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

The femoral head prostheses market covers the following areas:

Femoral Head Prostheses Market - Segmentation Analysis

Technavio analyzes the market by Material (ceramic femoral head prostheses, metal femoral head prostheses, and ceramicist metal femoral head prostheses) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Revenue Generating Segment - The femoral head prostheses market share growth in the ceramic femoral head prosthesis segment will be significant for revenue generation. Ceramic femoral heads are increasingly being demanded by end-users due to their established track record of minimizing surface wear and also a reduction in the metal release from the taper junction.

Femoral Head Prostheses Market - Market Dynamics

Driver - The increasing number of hip replacement surgeries is one of the major drivers impacting the femoral head prostheses market growth. The number of hip replacement surgeries is on the rise globally owing to the growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders and the rapidly growing geriatric population.

Femoral Head Prostheses Market - Companies Mentioned

The femoral head prostheses market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Altimed JSC

Amplitude SAS

Baumer Holding AG

Corentec Co. Ltd.

Corin Group Plc

Exactech Inc.

Gruppo Bioimpianti Srl

Johnson and Johnson

Limacorporate Spa

Medacta Group SA

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Ortho Development Corp

Shanghai Ketai Medical Device Co. Ltd.

Smith and Nephew plc

Surgival Co.

SurgTech Inc.

TST Medical Tools San. and Tic. Ltd. Sti. Kurtkoy Sanayi Mah

Wuhan Yijiabao Biological Materials Co. Ltd.

Zimed Healthcare Ltd.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Femoral Head Prostheses Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.38% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 538.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.81 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altimed JSC, Amplitude SAS, Baumer Holding AG, Corentec Co. Ltd., Corin Group Plc, Exactech Inc., Gruppo Bioimpianti Srl, Johnson and Johnson, Limacorporate Spa, Medacta Group SA, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Ortho Development Corp, Shanghai Ketai Medical Device Co. Ltd., Smith and Nephew plc, Surgival Co., SurgTech Inc., TST Medical Tools San. and Tic. Ltd. Sti. Kurtkoy Sanayi Mah, Wuhan Yijiabao Biological Materials Co. Ltd., Zimed Healthcare Ltd., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Material

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Material

5.3 Ceramic femoral head prostheses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Ceramic femoral head prostheses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Ceramic femoral head prostheses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Ceramic femoral head prostheses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Ceramic femoral head prostheses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Metal femoral head prostheses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Metal femoral head prostheses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Metal femoral head prostheses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Metal femoral head prostheses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Metal femoral head prostheses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Ceramicised metal femoral head prostheses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Ceramicised metal femoral head prostheses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Ceramicised metal femoral head prostheses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Ceramicised metal femoral head prostheses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Ceramicised metal femoral head prostheses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Altimed JSC

Exhibit 89: Altimed JSC - Overview



Exhibit 90: Altimed JSC - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Altimed JSC - Key offerings

10.4 Exactech Inc.

Exhibit 92: Exactech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Exactech Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Exactech Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 95: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 96: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 98: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.6 Limacorporate Spa

Exhibit 100: Limacorporate Spa - Overview



Exhibit 101: Limacorporate Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Limacorporate Spa - Key offerings

10.7 Medacta Group SA

Exhibit 103: Medacta Group SA - Overview



Exhibit 104: Medacta Group SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Medacta Group SA - Key offerings

10.8 Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Smith and Nephew plc

Exhibit 109: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview



Exhibit 110: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Smith and Nephew plc - Key news



Exhibit 112: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus

10.10 TST Medical Tools

Exhibit 114: TST Medical Tools - Overview



Exhibit 115: TST Medical Tools - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: TST Medical Tools - Key offerings

10.11 Zimed Healthcare Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Zimed Healthcare Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Zimed Healthcare Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Zimed Healthcare Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 120: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

