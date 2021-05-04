FEMSelect and LiNA Medical USA Announce EnPlace™ Strategic Sales Partnership

NEWARK, Del., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FEMSelect, the developer of EnPlace™, a minimally invasive, meshless approach to pelvic floor ligament fixation, and LiNA Medical USA today announced a strategic sales partnership to reach pelvic floor surgeons across the United States with the EnPlace™ system. Beginning in July, LiNA Medical USA will be responsible for the nationwide launch and sales of the EnPlace™ system, on behalf of FEMSelect.

This new strategic partnership facilitates the availability of the EnPlace™ system across the United States by LiNA Medical USA's sales force that is focused on offering minimally invasive devices in gynecology and urology to healthcare professionals and their patients.

The EnPlace™ patented delivery system enables the precise guidance, insertion and deployment of a small, nitinol anchor for pelvic floor ligament fixation. The approach is performed with minimal dissection and no mesh.

"After years gaining clinical experience, we are excited to embark on the next phase of commercialization in a strategic partnership with LiNA Medical USA. Our two companies working in concert enable speed to market such that hundreds of appropriate physicians will become familiar with the EnPlace™ technology. More importantly thousands of women across the US will benefit from a minimally invasive procedure where previous options have been limited," said Renee Selman, Co-CEO of FEMSelect.

"Following a successful co-promotion pilot, we know the EnPlace™ system is a great addition to the LiNA product portfolio," said Lars Melbye, President of LiNA Medical USA. "LiNA strives to partner with organizations that offer minimally invasive, patient-centric devices and the EnPlace™ system has been an ideal fit with our focus on bettering patient care and outcomes. We look forward to this strategic partnership with FEMSelect and expanding sales of the EnPlace™ system nationwide."

For more information about the EnPlace™ system, please contact [email protected] or visit https://femselect.com.

About FEMSelect

FEMSelect is a women-led company with a mission to make a lasting impact on women's health by delivering innovative technologies that provide consistent results in a patient-centric manner and dramatically improve outcomes for women. For more information, visit: https://femselect.com.

About LiNA Medical USA

LiNA Medical USA specializes in selling innovative, minimally invasive devices in the fields of gynecology and urology. The company is dedicated to partnering with organizations that offer related products that improve the lives of patients and the healthcare professionals that treat them. For more information, visit: https://linamed.com.

