DUBLIN, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Femtech Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global femtech market.



The global FMTC market is expected to grow from $28.19 billion in 2021 to $32.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.09%. The growth is mainly due to the companies' resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $60.79 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.622%.

Major players in the femtech market are Athena Feminine Technologies, Sustain Natural, Sera Prognostics, HeraMED, iSona Health, Totohealth, Minvera, Nuvo, Elvie, Biowink, and Lia.



The femtech market consists of sales of femtech by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that use technology to support women's health. Femtech uses software, diagnostics, products, and services to cater to female biological needs.



The main types of femitech are devices, software, services, and others. Devices refer to a wide range of tools and products that are used for women's health improvement, consisting of wearable devices, treatment devices, and others. Software is used in female technological products for women's wellness and women's healthcare. Services include medical services that are used in women's healthcare, which are comprised of therapy services used in wellness and healthcare. The various end-users of femtech include direct-to-consumer, hospitals, fertility clinics, surgical centers, and diagnostic centres for applications such as reproductive health, pregnancy and nursing care, pelvic and uterine healthcare, general healthcare and wellness, and others.



In 2020, North America was the largest region in the femtech market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The rise of digital healthcare is expected to propel the growth of the femtech market. Digital health care technologies use connectivity, software, and sensors for health care and related uses. For instance, in October 2020, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) data from four of the largest U.S. telehealth providers, during the first quarter of the year 2020, the number of telehealth visits increased by 50%, compared with the same period in the year 2019, with a 154% increase in visits noted in surveillance week 13 in 2020, compared with the same period in 2019. Therefore, the favourable consumer perception and tangible investments in digital health are expected to propel the growth of the femtech market.



Advanced technology products are a key trend gaining popularity in the femtech market. Companies are focusing on developing products that generate accurate results and also reduce the handling time of products. For instance, in 2021, Lia, a US-based company, launched the world's first flushable and biodegradable pregnancy test device made from plant fibres and is 100% plastic-free, which can biodegrade in just ten weeks.



In August 2019, Grove Collaborative, a US-based natural home and personal care products company, acquired Sustain Natural for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will expand the market for the Grove Collaborative and enhance the commitment to increased transparency and long-term sustainability. Sustain Natural is a USA-based manufacturer of natural sexual wellness products for women.



The countries covered in the Femtech market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Femtech Market Characteristics



3. Femtech Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Femtech



5. Femtech Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Femtech Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Femtech Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Femtech Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Femtech Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Devices

Software

Services

Others

6.2. Global Femtech Market, Segmentation By End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Direct-to-consumer

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

6.3. Global Femtech Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Reproductive Health

Pregnancy And Nursing Care

Pelvic And Uterine Healthcare

General Healthcare And Wellness

Others

7. Femtech Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Femtech Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Femtech Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

