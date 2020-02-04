Femtech Industry Outlook, 2020-2024 - Innovation in Period Products, and Affordable & Personalized Fertility Solutions Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Femtech Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides a glimpse of the background and the current trends in the Femtech industry that are driving the need for women-specific solutions, notes the market revenues as well as the potential of the market, and delves deeper into segments and sub-segments to highlight specific problem areas, solutions that cater to those issues, and their geographic distribution, application focus and target end-customers.

It also qualitatively notes the impact on the quality of life and the cost of care of these solutions, and their current penetration under each segment. Also covered are short profiles on some innovative companies in this space, other insights into Femtech that aren't necessarily covered in the rest of the study, and 11 growth opportunities that span the entire market.



Key Issues Addressed

How is the Femtech market segmented?

What type of products, solutions, and services exist in the Femtech market?

What is the potential of this market, and how penetrated is it currently in terms of revenues?

What are the regional and application-level variations of this market?

Who are the key innovative players in this market?

What are the growth opportunities in this market?

Femtech is an emerging term and, as is the case with most new concepts, is poorly understood. While some relate Femtech only with products unique to the female anatomy (including consumer products), others dismiss it as just another term for a group of existing solutions.

The author believes it is a unique space and a place for new growth opportunities. One with the potential to cross $8 billion by 2020 and even $9 billion by 2024 (without considering the potential for cancer or pharmaceutical solutions) - if penetration and adoption of such solutions is rapid enough.



But what is Femtech? Femtech is defined as technology solutions such as device, diagnostic, product, software, app or services, or any combination thereof, that cater to the needs of women's health. Keeping women's health at the center, we follow a woman's life to see where Femtech solutions make an impact and therefore segment the market applications by the age of the woman.

In that sense, pre-menopause as our first segment covers the areas of menstrual care, fertility solutions (conception, contraception, egg freezing, and in-vitro fertility solutions) and pregnancy care; the Menopause segment covers symptom management solutions. Additionally, we also cover solutions under the General Health & Wellness segment, as well as Cancer and other Chronic Diseases segment.

Our analysis covers over 190 core and non-core Femtech companies and their solutions, representing a revenue of $601.2 million in 2019, which also means the penetration of these solutions is quite low. While low penetration is an expected outcome of a nascent market, we also attribute it to several other socio-cultural and infrastructural issues surrounding women, especially in lesser developed regions of the world, while noting the fact that today's demographic scenario points to a majority of the world's women living in the developing regions.



Investments across key Femtech segments through venture capital funding amounted to $1.69 billion in H1 2019. The solution formats include medical devices, wearables, apps on smartphones or plain services (and in some cases, a combination).

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Femtech Needs Overview

Penetration of Femtech Solutions

Regional Distribution of Femtech Companies

Key Findings

Scope and Segmentation

Key Questions this Study will Answer

CEO's Perspective

Market Engineering Measurements

Key Companies to Watch

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Executive Summary-3 Big Predictions

Market Overview

Market Background

Impact on Economy

Women in Healthcare-The Movers and Shakers

Current Scenario-Perceptions and Investments

Women's Health-More than just Reproductive Health

Mental Health Issues at Different Stages of Life

Femtech-Definition

The Femtech Landscape

Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation Discussion

Femtech Application Areas

Femtech Solutions by Segment

Drivers and Restraints-Total Femtech Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

Forecasts and Trends-Total Femtech Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions and Methodology

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment

Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Sub-Segment

Market Potential-Total Femtech Market

Market Potential by Segments

Market Potential by Region

Market Penetration

Market Penetration Discussion

Pre-Menopausal Care Segment Analysis

Overview of Pre-Menopausal Care

Pre-Menopausal Care-Areas of Focus

Pre-Menopausal Companies by Sub-Segment

Pre-Menopausal Solutions by Sub-Segment

Pre-Menopausal Care Landscape

Pre-Menopausal Care Landscape Discussion

Pre-Menopausal Care Solution Formats

Innovative Solutions-Menstrual Care

Innovative Solutions-Fertility Solutions and Pregnancy Care

Innovative Solutions-Postpartum Care

Innovative Solutions-Pelvic Health

Pre-Menopausal Care-End-Customer Analysis

Pre-Menopausal Care Solution Formats by Geography

Pre-Menopausal Care Solution Formats by Geography Discussion

Market Trends-Menstrual Care

Market Trends-Fertility Solutions

Market Trends-Pregnancy Care

Market Trends-Postpartum Care

Market Trends-Pelvic Health

Key Pre-Menopausal Care Companies to Watch

Menopausal Care Segment Analysis

Overview of Menopausal Care

Menopausal Care-Areas of Focus

Menopausal Care Companies by Sub-Segment

Menopausal Care Solutions by Sub-Segment

Menopausal Care Landscape

Menopausal Care Landscape Discussion

Menopausal Care Solution Formats

Innovative Solutions-Menopausal Care

Menopausal Care-End-Customer Analysis

Menopausal Care Solution Formats by Geography

Market Trends-Menopause

Key Menopausal Care Companies to Watch

Post-Menopausal/Geriatric Care Segment Analysis

Overview of Post-Menopausal/Geriatric Care

Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases Segment Analysis

Overview of Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases

Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases-Areas of Focus

Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases Companies by Sub-Segment

Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases Solutions by Sub-Segment

Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases Landscape

Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases Landscape Discussion

Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases Solution Formats

Innovative Solutions-Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases

Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases-End-Customer Analysis

Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases-Solution Formats by Geography

Market Trends-Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases

Key Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases Companies to Watch

General Health & Wellness Segment Analysis

General Health & Wellness-Areas of Focus

General Health & Wellness-Landscape

General Health & Wellness-Innovative Solutions

Innovative Solutions-Organic Products and Functional Foods

Geographical Distribution

Investment Analysis

Investment Analysis Discussion

Other Insights Into the Femtech Industry

Women-led Femtech Companies

Femtech Pricing & Branding Strategies

Femtech in Emerging Markets

Non-core Femtech Companies' Interest in Femtech

AI Companies in Femtech

Pharma/Biotech Companies in Women's Health

Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1-Innovation in Period Products

Growth Opportunity 2-Affordable and Personalized Fertility Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3-Self-monitoring and Connected Health Solutions in Pregnancy Care

Growth Opportunity 4-Postpartum Solutions Catering to Modernized Living Needs & Tracking Maternal Well Being

Growth Opportunity 5-Creating Awareness and Specialty Programs to Link Menopause Specialists to Patients

Growth Opportunity 6-Expanding the Reach of Cancer Care Solutions to Low-Income Countries

Growth Opportunity 7-Mobile Diagnostics for On-the-Spot Results and Extending their Use to Other Cancers

Growth Opportunity 8-Solutions Addressing Socio-cultural Issues and Lack of Infrastructure or Internet

Growth Opportunity 9-Awareness, Accessibility, Affordability, and Adherence

Growth Opportunity 10-Developing Solutions for Un-addressed Segments

Growth Opportunity 11-Differently-abled Patients

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

