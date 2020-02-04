Femtech Industry Outlook, 2020-2024 - Innovation in Period Products, and Affordable & Personalized Fertility Solutions Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities
DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Femtech Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides a glimpse of the background and the current trends in the Femtech industry that are driving the need for women-specific solutions, notes the market revenues as well as the potential of the market, and delves deeper into segments and sub-segments to highlight specific problem areas, solutions that cater to those issues, and their geographic distribution, application focus and target end-customers.
It also qualitatively notes the impact on the quality of life and the cost of care of these solutions, and their current penetration under each segment. Also covered are short profiles on some innovative companies in this space, other insights into Femtech that aren't necessarily covered in the rest of the study, and 11 growth opportunities that span the entire market.
Key Issues Addressed
- How is the Femtech market segmented?
- What type of products, solutions, and services exist in the Femtech market?
- What is the potential of this market, and how penetrated is it currently in terms of revenues?
- What are the regional and application-level variations of this market?
- Who are the key innovative players in this market?
- What are the growth opportunities in this market?
Femtech is an emerging term and, as is the case with most new concepts, is poorly understood. While some relate Femtech only with products unique to the female anatomy (including consumer products), others dismiss it as just another term for a group of existing solutions.
The author believes it is a unique space and a place for new growth opportunities. One with the potential to cross $8 billion by 2020 and even $9 billion by 2024 (without considering the potential for cancer or pharmaceutical solutions) - if penetration and adoption of such solutions is rapid enough.
But what is Femtech? Femtech is defined as technology solutions such as device, diagnostic, product, software, app or services, or any combination thereof, that cater to the needs of women's health. Keeping women's health at the center, we follow a woman's life to see where Femtech solutions make an impact and therefore segment the market applications by the age of the woman.
In that sense, pre-menopause as our first segment covers the areas of menstrual care, fertility solutions (conception, contraception, egg freezing, and in-vitro fertility solutions) and pregnancy care; the Menopause segment covers symptom management solutions. Additionally, we also cover solutions under the General Health & Wellness segment, as well as Cancer and other Chronic Diseases segment.
Our analysis covers over 190 core and non-core Femtech companies and their solutions, representing a revenue of $601.2 million in 2019, which also means the penetration of these solutions is quite low. While low penetration is an expected outcome of a nascent market, we also attribute it to several other socio-cultural and infrastructural issues surrounding women, especially in lesser developed regions of the world, while noting the fact that today's demographic scenario points to a majority of the world's women living in the developing regions.
Investments across key Femtech segments through venture capital funding amounted to $1.69 billion in H1 2019. The solution formats include medical devices, wearables, apps on smartphones or plain services (and in some cases, a combination).
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Femtech Needs Overview
- Penetration of Femtech Solutions
- Regional Distribution of Femtech Companies
- Key Findings
- Scope and Segmentation
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- CEO's Perspective
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Key Companies to Watch
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
- Executive Summary-3 Big Predictions
Market Overview
- Market Background
- Impact on Economy
- Women in Healthcare-The Movers and Shakers
- Current Scenario-Perceptions and Investments
- Women's Health-More than just Reproductive Health
- Mental Health Issues at Different Stages of Life
- Femtech-Definition
The Femtech Landscape
- Market Segmentation
- Market Segmentation Discussion
- Femtech Application Areas
- Femtech Solutions by Segment
Drivers and Restraints-Total Femtech Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
Forecasts and Trends-Total Femtech Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions and Methodology
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Sub-Segment
Market Potential-Total Femtech Market
- Market Potential by Segments
- Market Potential by Region
- Market Penetration
- Market Penetration Discussion
Pre-Menopausal Care Segment Analysis
- Overview of Pre-Menopausal Care
- Pre-Menopausal Care-Areas of Focus
- Pre-Menopausal Companies by Sub-Segment
- Pre-Menopausal Solutions by Sub-Segment
- Pre-Menopausal Care Landscape
- Pre-Menopausal Care Landscape Discussion
- Pre-Menopausal Care Solution Formats
- Innovative Solutions-Menstrual Care
- Innovative Solutions-Fertility Solutions and Pregnancy Care
- Innovative Solutions-Postpartum Care
- Innovative Solutions-Pelvic Health
- Pre-Menopausal Care-End-Customer Analysis
- Pre-Menopausal Care Solution Formats by Geography
- Pre-Menopausal Care Solution Formats by Geography Discussion
- Market Trends-Menstrual Care
- Market Trends-Fertility Solutions
- Market Trends-Pregnancy Care
- Market Trends-Postpartum Care
- Market Trends-Pelvic Health
- Key Pre-Menopausal Care Companies to Watch
Menopausal Care Segment Analysis
- Overview of Menopausal Care
- Menopausal Care-Areas of Focus
- Menopausal Care Companies by Sub-Segment
- Menopausal Care Solutions by Sub-Segment
- Menopausal Care Landscape
- Menopausal Care Landscape Discussion
- Menopausal Care Solution Formats
- Innovative Solutions-Menopausal Care
- Menopausal Care-End-Customer Analysis
- Menopausal Care Solution Formats by Geography
- Market Trends-Menopause
- Key Menopausal Care Companies to Watch
Post-Menopausal/Geriatric Care Segment Analysis
- Overview of Post-Menopausal/Geriatric Care
- Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases Segment Analysis
- Overview of Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases
- Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases-Areas of Focus
- Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases Companies by Sub-Segment
- Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases Solutions by Sub-Segment
- Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases Landscape
- Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases Landscape Discussion
- Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases Solution Formats
- Innovative Solutions-Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases
- Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases-End-Customer Analysis
- Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases-Solution Formats by Geography
- Market Trends-Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases
- Key Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases Companies to Watch
General Health & Wellness Segment Analysis
- General Health & Wellness-Areas of Focus
- General Health & Wellness-Landscape
- General Health & Wellness-Innovative Solutions
- Innovative Solutions-Organic Products and Functional Foods
Geographical Distribution
- Investment Analysis
- Investment Analysis Discussion
Other Insights Into the Femtech Industry
- Women-led Femtech Companies
- Femtech Pricing & Branding Strategies
- Femtech in Emerging Markets
- Non-core Femtech Companies' Interest in Femtech
- AI Companies in Femtech
- Pharma/Biotech Companies in Women's Health
Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1-Innovation in Period Products
- Growth Opportunity 2-Affordable and Personalized Fertility Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 3-Self-monitoring and Connected Health Solutions in Pregnancy Care
- Growth Opportunity 4-Postpartum Solutions Catering to Modernized Living Needs & Tracking Maternal Well Being
- Growth Opportunity 5-Creating Awareness and Specialty Programs to Link Menopause Specialists to Patients
- Growth Opportunity 6-Expanding the Reach of Cancer Care Solutions to Low-Income Countries
- Growth Opportunity 7-Mobile Diagnostics for On-the-Spot Results and Extending their Use to Other Cancers
- Growth Opportunity 8-Solutions Addressing Socio-cultural Issues and Lack of Infrastructure or Internet
- Growth Opportunity 9-Awareness, Accessibility, Affordability, and Adherence
- Growth Opportunity 10-Developing Solutions for Un-addressed Segments
- Growth Opportunity 11-Differently-abled Patients
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
