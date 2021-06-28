Fence Supply Inc. Forms Partnership with Fencing Supply Group, a Portfolio Company of The Sterling Group

HOUSTON, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fencing Supply Group ("FSG"), a portfolio company of The Sterling Group, today announced its partnership with Fence Supply Inc. (FSI). FSG is a group of industry-leading distributors and manufacturers of fencing and outdoor living products. Fence Supply Inc., a well-respected and growing fencing and building material distributor based in Sunnyvale, Texas, is a single-branch operation that provides product and service to commercial, industrial, and residential customers in the Dallas Metroplex and surrounding areas.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Fence Supply Inc. team to the FSG family. With the addition of FSI, FSG further strengthens its position as the national leader in fence manufacturing, distribution, and outdoor living products," said Andrea Hogan, FSG CEO.

"The FSI partnership adds scale and outstanding fence expertise in a key market with growing demand," added Jeff Cook, FSG Executive Vice President of M&A and Greenfields. "FSI will continue to execute exceptional local service while leveraging the benefits of FSG for our customers, employees and suppliers."

"Fence Supply Inc. was born from the idea that customers should have access to quality fencing materials and components in one place, and service was a top priority," said Chris Brown, President of Fencing Supply Inc. "The next logical step for FSI was to take the business to the next level of value creation, and through our partnership with FSG we will have the ability do even more for our customers and employees."

Sterling has deep experience in the building products distribution industry, having previously partnered with entrepreneur owners to build Roofing Supply Group, Construction Supply Group, and Artisan Design Group. Sterling intends to continue to support the platform through organic growth initiatives and an active acquisition strategy. FSI is the fifth acquisition for the Fencing Supply platform. FSG acquired Merchants Metals, Binford Supply, Cedar Supply and Pro Access in early 2021.

About Fencing Supply Group

Founded in 2021, Fencing Supply Group (FSG) is a group of industry-leading fencing distributors. FSG is the largest wholesale distributor of fencing supplies in the United States. FSG businesses serve professional fencing contractors who provide new, improvement, and repair fencing services across residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure end markets. The FSG model combines local relationships, service, and expertise with national scale and resources to benefit customers, employees, and suppliers. Current FSG companies include Binford Supply, Cedar Supply, Fence Supply, Merchants Metals, and Pro Access Systems, which collectively operate 53 branches across 29 states.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 59 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14.0 billion. Sterling currently has over $4.0 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com .

SOURCE The Sterling Group, L.P.