Fencing Supply Group Announces leadership roles for the organization

HOUSTON, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fencing Supply Group ("FSG"), the leading wholesale distributor of fencing supplies in the United States, today announced the appointment of Andrea Hogan as CEO.

FSG was formed in early 2021 by The Sterling Group, a middle market private equity firm based in Houston, Texas, through the acquisitions of Merchant Metals and then Binford. Each business is an industry leader in their respective markets, and in combination the companies represent a broader geographic footprint with the opportunity to continue providing best-in-class products and services to their growing customer bases. The FSG model combines local relationships, service, and expertise with national scale and resources for the benefit of customers, employees, and suppliers. FSG businesses serve professional fencing contractors who provide new, improvement, and repair fencing services across residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure end markets.

"Andrea brings proven experience in sales, commercial leadership, operational excellence, and supply chain management. These are all things that will make her an exceptional partner for our existing teams, customers and vendors," said Brian Henry, a Partner at The Sterling Group. Most recently, Andrea was the CEO of Merchants Metals where she joined as CEO in 2015 and led the organization through a complex corporate carve-out, substantial organic growth expansion and a manufacturing consolidation and improvement effort. "Merchants Metals success is driven by a talented and committed team who are always ready for the next challenge. Spend 5 minutes with anyone from Binford and you immediately see intense customer-centric passion. These two teams are well-suited to come together to drive a superior customer experience," Hogan said. Prior to Merchants Metals, Andrea was Vice President and General Manager of Global Lighting and Solar at WESCO International.

Alongside Andrea will be Kyle Guillot, Jeff Cook, Anna Walker and Josh Griffin. Jeff will continue as President of Binford and will serve as Executive Vice President of M&A and Greenfield for FSG. Kyle will become President of Merchants Metals and serve as Executive Vice President of Supply Chain and Manufacturing for FSG. Anna Walker and Josh Griffin will serve as CFO and Senior Vice President, IT, respectively.

"These are critical leadership roles that will be essential to supporting FSG businesses and their branches. I look forward to their partnership in building the best, most capable and reliable supply chain for our customers. The teams at Binford and Merchant Metals share an uncommon commitment to helping our customers grow their businesses, this combination of talent and tenacity will be formidable," said Andrea Hogan. "We have the best team in fencing. Andrea, Jeff, Kyle, Anna, and Josh will provide foundational leadership critical to the success of FSG businesses," added Brian Henry.

SOURCE Fencing Supply Group