Fenergo Automates Client Onboarding Systems for Mizuho Americas

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenergo, the leading provider of digital transformation, customer journey and client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions for financial institutions, today announces that Mizuho Americas has deployed Fenergo's software to automate Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulatory processes, digitalize workflows and accelerate client onboarding onto a single platform. The Fenergo implementation provides Mizuho Americas with a single, comprehensive view of customers across all business lines, improving efficiencies for internal stakeholders and enhancing the overall client onboarding experience.

Mizuho Americas, an integral part of Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., is a leading financial institution comprising several legal entities, which together offer clients corporate and investment banking, financing, securities, treasury services, asset management, research and more. Fenergo's CLM solution allows the firm to replace manual processes and coordinate its CLM effort with a digital end-to-end solution that eliminates silos between business lines and increases collaboration and transparency.

Connecting internal stakeholders and clients with third-party data, AML screening, and client relationship management (CRM) providers on a single platform while creating a centralized repository for data and documentation, Fenergo's solution digitally orchestrates client journeys end-to-end. The solution allows Mizuho to quickly and efficiently process low-to-medium risk clients while satisfying regulatory obligations.

Mizuho Financial Group is also planning to implement Fenergo's CLM solution across its Global Securities division. This will allow Mizuho to service clients across business divisions and financial products seamlessly.

Greg Eickbush, Head of Capital Markets Operations, Mizuho Americas said: "We partner closely with prospective clients to deliver a responsive and seamless approach to onboarding that sets the tone for the long-term client-bank relationship. Implementing Fenergo's solutions helps us improve our service further by streamlining the client lifecycle journey, significantly reduce onboarding times, ensure compliance, and expedite client due diligence. It helps free up resources to focus on the high-touch client service that differentiates Mizuho Americas."

Marc Murphy, CEO, Fenergo said: "We're thrilled to be working with Mizuho Americas to transform customer experience across the business. Mizuho is ahead of the curve in that it is the first Japanese bank in the Americas to automate and digitalize CLM processes. In today's challenging business environment, it is vital that financial institutions can provide a service to clients that is seamless and frictionless and via the channel of their choice. We look forward to extending our solution beyond the Americas division to increase transparency, enhance customer experience and deliver true compliance by design."

Fenergo is the leading provider of digital transformation, customer journey and client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions for financial institutions. Its software digitally transforms and streamlines end-to-end CLM processes—from regulatory onboarding, data integration, client and counterparty data management, client lifecycle reviews and remediation, all the way to client offboarding. Fenergo is recognised for its in-depth financial services and regulatory expertise (from a team of over 30 global regulatory specialists), community-based approach to product development and out-of-the-box rules engine which ensures financial institutions are future-proofed against evolving Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money-Laundering (AML), tax and OTC derivatives-based regulations across 100 jurisdictions. Fenergo recently expanded into new markets including asset and wealth management, private, retail, business and commercial banking and has over 80 global clients.

