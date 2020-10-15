Fenergo Awarded for Best On-Boarding and Best Compliance at Wealthbriefing European Awards 2020

DUBLIN and LONDON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenergo, the leading provider of digital transformation, customer journey and client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions has won awards for 'Best On-Boarding' and ´Best Compliance` at the 8th Annual WealthBriefing European Awards.

Showcasing best of breed providers in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities, the awards recognise companies, teams and individuals which have demonstrated innovation and excellence during 2019.

Conor Coughlan, Chief Marketing Officer, Fenergo, said: "With the operational challenges presented by the global pandemic, rising financial crime and inevitable regulatory reform, financial institutions are under unprecedented pressure to satisfy compliance obligations while meeting expectations to provide a digital, streamline client experience. Yet legacy technology, poor data management and manual processes makes KYC and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance increasingly challenging, driving customers away as a result. Fenergo is committed to developing innovative and market leading solutions that not only address these challenges but future-proof financial institutions from changing regulation in the fight against financial crime. We are thrilled to be recognised by WealthBriefing as the market leader for onboarding and compliance."

Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media's CEO, and Publisher of WealthBriefing said: "The firms who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations. These awards were judged solely on the basis of entrants' submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, which had to be answered focusing on the client experience, not quantitative performance metrics. That is a unique, and I believe, compelling feature. These awards recognise the very best operators in the private client industry, with 'independence', 'integrity' and 'genuine insight' the watchwords of the judging process - such that the awards truly reflect excellence in wealth management."

The WealthBriefing European Awards follow several industry accolades for Fenergo including Category Leader for KYC Software by Chartis Research and a xCelent Award for Breadth of Functionality, by Celent. For further information on awards click here.

About Fenergo

Fenergo is the leading provider of digital transformation, customer journey and client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions for financial institutions. Its software digitally transforms and streamlines end-to-end CLM processes - from regulatory onboarding, data integration, client and counterparty data management, client lifecycle reviews and remediation, all the way to client offboarding. Fenergo is recognised for its in-depth financial services and regulatory expertise, community-based approach to product development and out-of-the-box rules engine which ensures financial institutions are future-proofed against evolving Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money-Laundering (AML), tax and OTC derivatives-based regulations across 100 jurisdictions. Fenergo recently expanded into new markets including asset and wealth management, private, retail, business and commercial banking and has over 80 global clients.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Fenergo