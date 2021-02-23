Fenergo Bolsters APAC Presence amid Rising Demand for RegTech Amongst Financial Institutions

SINGAPORE and HONG KONG, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenergo, the leading provider of digital transformation, customer journey and client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions, today announces the appointment of Gary Brookes, Head of Sales in Asia. Gary will spearhead growth and execute Fenergo's cloud strategy across the Asian continent.

Brookes brings an extensive background in driving revenue for disruptive and fast growth technology firms across Asia and Australia. Gary will expand Fenergo's sales presence in Singapore, Tokyo and Hong Kong and will be responsible for growing and strengthening Fenergo's partner ecosystem to boost market share and accelerate implementation. Brookes will further establish Fenergo's presence in capital markets while accelerating growth in commercial, business, retail and private banking as firms seek to accelerate digital transformation and automate Know your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance processes.

Commenting on his new role, Gary Brookes, said: "Our research shows that financial institutions (FIs) in APAC were fined more than anywhere else in the world at USD $5.2 billion in 2020. They are under unprecedented pressure to satisfy regulatory requirements while meeting high customer expectations for a frictionless end-to-end client experience. Fenergo's deep expertise in financial services, market leading CLM solution and regulatory rules engine covering 100 jurisdictions make it perfectly placed to support the specific needs of financial institutions in APAC and I'm excited be joining at this growth juncture."

Paul Kavanagh, Chief Revenue Officer, Fenergo, said: "The increasingly active regulatory environment combined with the impact of the pandemic has triggered high demand for our CLM solutions amongst APAC FIs. We are delighted to welcome Gary who will deliver on our promise to provide cloud-based CLM solutions that enable FIs to automate compliance processes, deliver frictionless client journeys and accelerate time to revenue."

Gary has previously fulfilled sales leadership roles at Datasite, eFront and Ansarada.

About Fenergo

Fenergo is the leading provider of digital transformation, customer journey and client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions for financial institutions. Its software digitally transforms and streamlines end-to-end CLM processes - from regulatory onboarding, data integration, client and counterparty data management, client lifecycle reviews and remediation, all the way to client offboarding. Fenergo is recognised for its in-depth financial services and regulatory expertise, community-based approach to product development and out-of-the-box rules engine which ensures financial institutions are future-proofed against evolving Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money-Laundering (AML), tax and OTC derivatives-based regulations across 100 jurisdictions. Fenergo recently expanded into new markets including asset and wealth management, private, retail, business and commercial banking and has over 80 global clients.

For media enquiries please contact:



[email protected]

SOURCE Fenergo