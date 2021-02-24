Fenergo Wins 'Best CLM Solution' Award by Asian Private Banker

SINGAPORE and HONG KONG, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenergo, the leading provider of digital transformation, customer journey, and client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions for financial institutions, has won an award for 'Best CLM Solution' at the Asian Private Banker Sixth Technology Awards.

This is the second year Fenergo has been awarded by Asian Private Banker, reinforcing its position as a best-in-class technology provider supporting financial institutions across the Asia-Pacific region. The awards celebrate the innovation and achievements of Asia´s rapidly growing financial technology sector and calls out the region's leading technology vendors for their foresight and execution.

Sebastian Enberg, Editor-in-chief, Asian Private Banker said: "What impresses us about Fenergo's client lifecycle management solution is that it is designed and built to remove friction from the customer journey — from onboarding to the everyday maintenance and monitoring of a relationship — with an emphasis on regulatory compliance", he added. "And it is proven to deliver: Fenergo's impressive roster of clients have experienced marked decreases in onboarding and KYC times, improved operational efficiencies and time-to-revenue, and, critically, an enhanced overall customer experience, as a direct result of implementing the firm's CLM solution."

Gary Brookes, Head of Sales Asia, Fenergo, said: "We are honoured that Asian Private Banker has recognised Fenergo for excellence in CLM. This award reaffirms our commitment to innovation and the ability to deliver market-leading CLM solutions that meet the exact and timely regulatory and technology needs of private banks and other financial institutions."

In 2020, Fenergo brought forward the launch of its Remote Account Opening (RAO) solution, a cloud-based solution enabling businesses and individuals in the APAC region to be onboarded, open accounts and access financial services remotely. The solution allows financial institutions to seamlessly onboard clients in compliance with regulatory guidance, leverage the latest digital technologies and mitigate the risk of financial crime.

Fenergo has offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, Melbourne, and Sydney. Clients in APAC include Standard Chartered, Mizuho, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank and more.

About Fenergo

Fenergo is the leading provider of digital transformation, customer journey and client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions for financial institutions. Its software digitally transforms and streamlines end-to-end CLM processes - from regulatory onboarding, data integration, client and counterparty data management, client lifecycle reviews and remediation, all the way to client offboarding. Fenergo is recognised for its in-depth financial services and regulatory expertise (from a team of over 30 global regulatory specialists), community-based approach to product development and out-of-the-box rules engine which ensures financial institutions are future-proofed against evolving Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money-Laundering (AML), tax and OTC derivatives-based regulations across 100 jurisdictions. Fenergo recently expanded into new markets including asset and wealth management, private, retail, business and commercial banking and has over 80 global clients. The solution is underpinned by Artificial Intelligence, Robotics Process Automation and Machine Learning technologies, using advanced OCR and NLP capabilities to extract information, expedite compliance and improve operational efficiencies.

