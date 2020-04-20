Fengate welcomes Jennifer Honey Brannon as Executive Vice President, Human Resources

Bringing more than 20 years of professional business experience overseeing human resources and corporate culture programs, Jennifer joins Fengate from Financeit, a leading financial technology company, where she most recently held the role as Vice President, Human Resources. She served as a key member of the executive team and was responsible for all HR functions across North American operations and fostering company culture with a rapidly growing employee base.

"We are delighted to welcome Jennifer to Fengate and look forward to working closely with her in driving our vision and ambitious objectives forward," said Lou Serafini Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, Fengate. "Her extensive experience leading and developing high performance teams and ensuring an enriching corporate culture will be of great benefit to Fengate and for our work to consistently deliver the very best service for our clients."

Prior to Financeit, Jennifer held leadership roles across a broad range of sectors including Managing Partner for the PSB Group of Companies; National Director, Human Resources, MCW Group; and Manager, Human Resources, CARA Operations.

Jennifer was recognized in 2018 by Canada's Most Admired Culture Corporate Culture Awards for her work in talent and culture. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree with honours from Guelph University.

About Fengate

Fengate is a leading independent alternative investment manager focused on infrastructure, private equity and real estate strategies. With offices in Toronto and Oakville, Ontario, and Houston, Texas, Fengate is one of the most active real asset investors in North America. Fengate leverages more than 45 years of experience to invest in long-life and high-quality assets and businesses on behalf of the firm's clients. Learn more at fengate.com.

