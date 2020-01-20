Fenics GO announces leading liquidity provider Citadel Securities joins its electronic trading platform for exchange listed futures and options

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenics GO, a division within BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) ("BGC Partners," "BGC" or the "Company"), today announced that Citadel Securities, a leading global market maker, has joined its pioneering electronic trading platform for exchange listed futures and options. Citadel Securities joins IMC, Maven Securities and Optiver in providing committed two-way liquidity in Eurex listed Euro Stoxx 50 Index Options and related Delta 1 strategies through the Fenics GO platform.

Jean-Pierre Aubin, Executive Managing Director and Global Head of Listed Products at BGC, commented: "We are delighted to broaden the number of liquidity providers with Citadel Securities in order to deliver immediate, anonymous, and substantial liquidity in listed equity derivatives products in a fully electronic end-to-end environment. This expansion of Fenics GO's liquidity profile is a major milestone in expanding the benefits provided to our clients."

Jonathan Finney, Head of Global Equity Development at Citadel Securities said: "Joining Fenics GO aligns with our support of electronic markets and provides yet another opportunity for us to serve the liquidity needs of the options trading community. We are excited to become a liquidity provider on this platform and look forward to benefitting the market through our participation."

About Fenics GO

Fenics is the BGC Group's foundation for fully electronic and associated hybrid transactions across all asset classes. Fenics GO specialises in the arrangement of block trades for global exchange listed options and delta 1 products. Capitalising on BGC's electronic trading heritage, its goal is to enhance the current voice brokerage model by offering a technologically advanced electronic platform connecting market participants and intermediaries directly. Fenics GO combines complementary trading protocols to enable the dynamic work-up of multiple trading interests anonymously. Its focus on transparency and the provision of diverse execution methods to initiate or join transactions, coupled with Fenics GO's leading edge technology, creates a robust and reliable trading environment for all participants. With a commitment to low costs, fairness, transparency, and resiliency Fenics GO aims to be the premier OTC marketplace to source listed derivative block liquidity.

About BGC Partners, Inc.

BGC Partners is a leading global brokerage and financial technology company. BGC's offerings include fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products. BGC provides a wide range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services, clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through brands including Fenics, BGC Trader, Capitalab, Lucera, and Fenics Market Data, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics related to numerous financial instruments and markets. BGC, BGC Trader, GFI, Fenics, Fenics Market Data, Capitalab, and Lucera are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of BGC Partners, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

BGC's customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms. BGC's Class A common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BGCP". BGC Partners is led by Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcpartners.com . You can also follow BGC at https://twitter.com/bgcpartners , https://www.linkedin.com/company/bgc-partners and/or http://ir.bgcpartners.com/Investors/default.aspx .

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC

Statements in this document regarding BGC that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, BGC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

