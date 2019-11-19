Fenix Group, Inc. & Australian Defense firm DefendTex partner to bring rapidly deployable sUAS to the American warfighter.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenix Group, a Virginia based systems integrator & product development firm, announced a partnership agreement today with Australian based DefendTex through its US subsidiary, DefendTex USA. The marriage pairs unique DefendTex products and services, which are focused on rapidly deployable, modular small Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, while Fenix Group's focus is on their Battlefield of Things sensor ecosystem and common network architecture. The two companies are joining forces in an effort to bring new capabilities to the American warfighter that leverage Australian based DefendTex's capabilities, while utilizing Fenix Group's expertise in battlefield networked communications pathways to provide reliable, survivable telemetry & integration services to US Military customers.

At a recent demonstration event showcasing the DefendTex D40 loitering sUAS, Dave Peterson, Fenix Group's CEO had this to say: "Partnering with DefendTex and integrating their products into our Battlefield of Things® sensor ecosystem just made sense. It's a unique capability that adds tremendous value over legacy systems. The combined Fenix/DefendTex Team will ensure the integration process is done in accordance with the American military in mind. We'll work directly with our US military partners to ensure their needs are met prior to deployment."

Mr. Doran Michaels, President of DefendTex USA added: "We're pleased to partner with Fenix Group to expedite the integration of Drone-40 and other emerging technologies into the US 'Battlefield of Things' ecosystem. We believe our combined family of products will provide overmatch capabilities for US servicemembers in a broad spectrum of applications. Fenix Group's system of systems delivers an unprecedented level of tactical network coherence, so it's an ideal infrastructural matrix for novel platforms like Drone-40."

Fenix Group & DefendTex plan to begin marketing their combined solution to US military partners on an immediate basis.

SOURCE Fenix Group