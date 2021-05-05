Fenner Dunlop launches BIRDSi™ web application

"Conveyors often operate 24/7 and are in constant motion. If they fail, loss of production will be costly. We developed this web application so our customers can identify potential issues before they create the need for larger, more time-intensive, and expensive action. With BIRDSi™, conveyor operators can achieve the best performance, efficiency, and safety, which results in better productivity." Geoff Normanton, Divisional Vice President Technology at Fenner Dunlop

BIRDSi™ automatically monitors the status of all conveyors, from a single dashboard. The application allows the user to send and view messages, as well as print the resolution needed on the belt or EagleEye® system. Operators can log in anywhere to view current and historical belt health events (including internal and external steel cord damage, rips/tears, splice elongation, and impact), sensor status, and corresponding action taken for each issue. The end result is more efficient maintenance and operation of conveyor belting.

"We pride ourselves in providing best in class diagnostics solutions. Our hardware and software engineers are continuously evolving our monitoring tools and services to meet the needs of the industry. We believe BIRDSi™ will prove to be a fantastic tool for our customers, as it provides all crucial conveyor information in a very clear, understandable way. BIRDSi™, compared to other engineering-based diagnostic programs, is a breakthrough in terms of how the data is presented to the conveyor operator." Scott Frenz, Vice President of Fenner Dunlop Sales & Marketing

The yearly BIRDSi™ subscription fee includes online remote service and call center support from our certified and trained conveyor engineers, on-demand web reports, historical data collection, the ability to log messages between operators, a yearly review of conveyor belt system performance, and software improvements and updates. BIRDSi™, connected with EagleEye®, allows customers to increase their conveyor reliability and up-time. To order your system or for more information, please contact Matt Adkins, IoT Engineer at [email protected] or visit our website at www.fennerdunlopamericas.com.

