Fenty Brand Success Case Study 2020: How Rihanna and LVMH built a Cosmetics, Skincare and Apparel Empire - How the Individual Brands have Each Achieved Such Phenomenal Growth

Following the successful launch of Fenty Beauty in September 2017, Rihanna has proceeded to build an empire spanning across the make-up, skincare, apparel and luxury goods markets. This case study takes a deep dive into the Fenty empire and identifies how the individual brands have each achieved such phenomenal growth in what is a short period of time.



Key Highlights

Fenty Beauty was the first brand within the empire to be launched and is undoubtedly the jewel in the crown, experiencing impressive growth since its launch just three years ago. The brand has not only gained a cult following but has also set new standards in the market through its commitment to inclusivity, initiating the so called 'Fenty Effect'. It has showcased a masterclass in marketing since its inception, which has been the main driver of its growth.

Rihanna's most recent endeavour is Fenty Skin, which was released in July 2020 . The decision to foray into the skincare market was a lucrative one, as the market has experienced similar growth rates to the make-up market historically. The inclusivity ethos is carried across to Fenty Skin, with the range aiming to cater to everyone, which was clearly visible in the release campaign. The range also claims to be clean, with no harsh ingredients, and ethical with refillable and recyclable packaging, incorporating two trends which are prominent.

. The decision to foray into the skincare market was a lucrative one, as the market has experienced similar growth rates to the make-up market historically. The inclusivity ethos is carried across to Fenty Skin, with the range aiming to cater to everyone, which was clearly visible in the release campaign. The range also claims to be clean, with no harsh ingredients, and ethical with refillable and recyclable packaging, incorporating two trends which are prominent. In addition to the make-up and skincare markets, the Fenty brand has also established a presence in the apparel and luxury goods industries. Rihanna first launched Savage X Fenty, a lingerie brand which has already made significant strides, challenging the dominance of the longstanding market leader, Victoria's Secret. Following this, Rihanna established the Fenty fashion house, with the backing of luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, which has significantly benefited both parties.

