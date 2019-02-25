Fenwick Brands Invests in Lemi Shine

With this investment, Fenwick will leverage their collective 75+ years of direct operating experience across household cleaning in an active strategic role, partnering with Lemi Shine's management team to support the brand's vision of being the better-for-you household brand and driving continued scale.

Lemi Shine is a millennial-forward household cleaning brand disrupting a large, mature and recession resistant category characterized by high velocities and very high consumer penetration. Under current leadership, the brand has successfully evolved from their heritage in problem-solving additive products addressing hard water into a better-for-you household cleaning platform spanning dish, household and laundry categories.

The emergence of millennial purchasing power is driving demand for new household cleaning brands that are transparent, affordably positioned and deliver value with effectiveness. Lemi Shine's value proposition to the consumer is at the forefront of this demand and has demonstrated an ability to carve out white space in the category by overdelivering on products that are safe, efficacious and affordable.

Fenwick developed the relationship with Lemi Shine management over the last 18 months and was thoughtful about their approach to partnership in this category. "Delivering tangible value to our portfolio companies is at the core of our investment thesis, and we are thrilled to be supporting a brand that we personally connect with as investors, operators and consumers. The brand has shown a demonstrated ability to deliver accretive growth in a large, mature category," said Melissa Baker, CEO of Fenwick. "Lemi Shine's compelling brand positioning and recent market traction, coupled with the Fenwick team's tenured operating experience in household cleaning, make this an ideal partnership."

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Lemi Shine was established in 1994 with the original Lemi Shine detergent booster. The company has since evolved into a better-for-you cleaning platform, leveraging formulations powered by citrus extracts across multiple home care categories. To learn more, visit https://www.lemishine.com/

Fenwick Brands is a Consumer-Packaged Goods investor and operator that provides growth capital paired with deep industry expertise to drive value creation. The Fenwick team is passionate about brands that transform daily lives and bring extensive marketing, operating and management experience in the CPG industry across food, beverage, beauty, personal care, and household categories to their investments. Fenwick seeks brands at an inflection point that, beyond capital, need a combination of strategic and operational expertise to deliver brand value. To learn more, visit www.fenwickbrands.com.

